OKC Cash Feeder Cattle Trade Faded for the Week

The cattle market continued the bounce through Tuesday with 70c to $1.22 gains. USDA again had limited cash activity on Tuesday, with limited $168 deals; but still not enough for a market test. Last week’s sales were mainly near $171.

Feeder cattle closed $1 to $1.60 in the black. That left the Jan contract on a net $3.95 gain for the week. USDA’s OKC Feeder Auction Review showed 8,383 head were sold with the sub-450s $2-$4 higher for the week, and the 450+ feeders $3-$6 weaker. The CME Feeder Cattle Index weakened another $2.32 weaker to $216.05 for 12/11.

USDA’s reported mixed quotes for Boxed Beef. Choice 600-900# boxes were $2.35 stronger on Tuesday afternoon while Select was 88 cents lower for a Chc/Sel spread of $34.12. USDA reported Tuesday FI cattle slaughter at 127k head, for 253,000 head for the week to date That is 2,000 more than last week and is 9,000 more than the same week last year.

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $167.700, up $0.725,

Feb 24 Cattle closed at $168.600, up $0.700,

Apr 24 Cattle closed at $172.400, up $0.900,

Jan 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $219.250, up $1.300

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle closed at $219.600, up $1.000

