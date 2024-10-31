Okapi Resources Shows Promising Growth in Uranium Projects

Okapi Resources Ltd. (AU:GUE) has released an update.

Okapi Resources Ltd. has reported significant progress in its uranium projects, with the Maybell Uranium Project yielding high-grade results and exceeding expectations. Additionally, the company increased its Mineral Resource Estimate at the Tallahassee Uranium Project to 52.2 million pounds of U3O8, showcasing its growth potential. The renewal of the drill permit at Newnham Lake further solidifies Okapi’s position in the uranium market.

