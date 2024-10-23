Okapi Resources Ltd. Announces Key Resolutions for AGM

Okapi Resources Ltd. (AU:GUE) has released an update.

Okapi Resources Ltd. is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 22, 2024, where shareholders will vote on key resolutions, including the adoption of the remuneration report, election of directors, and approval of a mandate to issue additional equity securities. The meeting will also address the issuance of incentive performance rights and the renewal of takeover provisions, signaling strategic moves for the company’s future growth.

