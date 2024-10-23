News & Insights

Okamura Foods Reports Mixed Financial Results and Positive Outlook

October 23, 2024 — 03:22 am EDT

Okamura Foods Co. Ltd. (JP:2938) has released an update.

Okamura Foods Co., Ltd. reported a 12.9% increase in net sales for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, but experienced declines in operating and ordinary profits by 20.0% and 17.3%, respectively. Despite these challenges, the company forecasts a positive outlook for the next fiscal year, anticipating a 10.6% increase in net sales and a 26.1% rise in operating profit. The company also adjusted its dividend payout, reflecting a strategic approach to shareholder returns.

