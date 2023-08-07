Okada Aiyon (TYO:6294) Price Target Increased by 11.44% to 2,500.70

The average one-year price target for Okada Aiyon (TYO:6294) has been revised to 2,500.70 / share. This is an increase of 11.44% from the prior estimate of 2,244.00 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,919.00 to a high of 2,997.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.83% from the latest reported closing price of 2,159.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Okada Aiyon. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6294 is 0.00%, a decrease of 2.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.49% to 74K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 43K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 19K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 2K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

