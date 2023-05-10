Okabe (TYO:5959) Price Target Increased by 7.69% to 856.80

The average one-year price target for Okabe (TYO:5959) has been revised to 856.80 / share. This is an increase of 7.69% from the prior estimate of 795.60 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 848.40 to a high of 882.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.57% from the latest reported closing price of 782.00 / share.

Okabe Maintains 3.15% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.15%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.11%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Okabe. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5959 is 0.01%, a decrease of 18.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.94% to 2,337K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 573K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 566K shares, representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5959 by 1.81% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 447K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 505K shares, representing a decrease of 12.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5959 by 10.39% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 304K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 228K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 233K shares, representing a decrease of 2.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5959 by 0.47% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 184K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

