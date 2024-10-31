Oji Holdings Enhances Value Through Human Capital

Oji Holdings (JP:3861) has released an update.

Oji Holdings is focusing on enhancing its corporate value by leveraging human capital through diverse recruitment and development strategies. The company emphasizes the importance of diversity, inclusion, and continuous learning to drive innovation and growth. With plans to increase the number of women in management and promote global talent, Oji Holdings aims to strengthen its competitive edge in a sustainable and digital society.

