Oisix ra daichi (TYO:3182) Price Target Increased by 5.88% to 3,672.00

The average one-year price target for Oisix ra daichi (TYO:3182) has been revised to 3,672.00 / share. This is an increase of 5.88% from the prior estimate of 3,468.00 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,636.00 to a high of 3,780.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.86% from the latest reported closing price of 2,434.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oisix ra daichi. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 6.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3182 is 0.05%, an increase of 14.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.83% to 2,075K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 353K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 340K shares, representing an increase of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3182 by 19.81% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 316K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 307K shares, representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3182 by 14.49% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 186K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3182 by 4.76% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 172K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IBUY - Amplify Online Retail ETF holds 160K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 158K shares, representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3182 by 30.05% over the last quarter.

