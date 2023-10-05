News & Insights

Oisix ra daichi (TYO:3182) Price Target Decreased by 19.44% to 2,958.00

October 05, 2023 — 07:18 am EDT

The average one-year price target for Oisix ra daichi (TYO:3182) has been revised to 2,958.00 / share. This is an decrease of 19.44% from the prior estimate of 3,672.00 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,929.00 to a high of 3,045.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 104.00% from the latest reported closing price of 1,450.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oisix ra daichi. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3182 is 0.03%, a decrease of 39.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.14% to 2,031K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JP:3182 / Oisix ra daichi Inc Shares Held by Institutions

VINEX - Vanguard International Explorer Fund Investor Shares holds 353K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 316K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 186K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Japanese Small Company Series holds 179K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 172K shares, representing an increase of 3.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3182 by 12.26% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 155K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares, representing an increase of 6.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3182 by 8.85% over the last quarter.

