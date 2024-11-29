News & Insights

OIO Holdings to Convert Notes into Shares

November 29, 2024 — 09:12 am EST

OIO Holdings Ltd. (SG:KUX) has released an update.

OIO Holdings Ltd. announces the impending maturity of its convertible notes, worth $1.49 million, due on December 29, 2024. Upon maturity, these notes, along with any accrued interest, will be converted into fully-paid ordinary shares of the company. This strategic move is expected to impact the shareholding structure, with Xwin Asset Management Japan LLC seeing changes in their ownership percentage.

