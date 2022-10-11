OILU Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of Montreal (Quebec) (Symbol: OILU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.39, changing hands as low as $44.23 per share. Bank of Montreal (Quebec) shares are currently trading off about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OILU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OILU's low point in its 52 week range is $16.30 per share, with $88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $45.60.

