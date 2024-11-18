News & Insights

Oiltek International Sees Robust Growth in Q3 2024

November 18, 2024 — 07:14 pm EST

Oiltek International Limited (SG:HQU) has released an update.

Oiltek International Limited reported a significant financial boost for the third quarter of 2024, with revenues up by 14.5% and gross profit soaring by 75.2% compared to the previous year. This growth was driven primarily by gains in the Edible & Non-Edible Oil Refinery and Product Sales segments. Investors may find the strong performance promising as the company continues to expand its market reach.

