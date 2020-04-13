Oil's Wild Ride Continues After Trump Tweets

U.S. oil producers will not get much relief from the OPEC deal, but many weaker plays could still hold on in anticipation that oil can climb above $40 a barrel in the next year.

Oil prices seesawed on Monday morning, as an underwhelming OPEC production deal over the weekend was overshadowed by two tweets from President Donald Trump saying that production cuts would be much deeper.

West Texas Intermediate futures, the U.S. benchmark, rose, then fell and then rose again after Trump’s tweet. Around 10:20 a.m., they were up 3.5%, to $23.56 a barrel. Brent futures, the international benchmark, also moved up and down, and were up about 1.6%, to $31.98 a barrel. Oil prices had been rising this month in anticipation of a deal.

“Having been involved in the negotiations, to put it mildly, the number that OPEC+ is looking to cut is 20 Million Barrels a day, not the 10 Million that is generally being reported,” Trump tweeted on Monday morning. “If anything near this happens, and the World gets back to business from the Covid 19 disaster, the Energy Industry will be strong again, far faster than currently anticipated. Thank you to all of those who worked with me on getting this very big business back on track, in particular Russia and Saudi Arabia.”

While the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies announced a reduction of 9.7 million barrels a day, oil traders have been hoping for a cut of 20 million barrels. Covid-19 is expected to cut at least that much from demand in the second quarter. Brazil, the U.S., and Canada have reportedly agreed to cut an additional 3.7 million barrels.

Still, oil prices are now more likely to stay above $20 and avoid the worst-case-scenario that stocks had been pricing in late last month.

On Monday morning, some U.S. oil companies were on the rise, with Chevron (CVX) up 1%. After starting the day higher, Exxon Mobil (XOM) fell 0.4%. Producers like EOG Resources (EOG) and Diamondback Energy (FANG) were all falling after starting the day in the black.

The president’s involvement in the OPEC deal represents a historic shift.

Traditionally, U.S. oil markets have been at least nominally driven by the free market, with producers making their own decisions and raising their own capital. The U.S. government has helped producers in the past through generous tax rules, for instance, but have not gotten heavily involved in their production levels -- a tactic normally employed by state-controlled oil regimes like Saudi Arabia.

Trump’s involvement is also likely to lead to higher gasoline prices, even after he had celebrated low prices in a tweet last month. “Good for the consumer, gasoline prices coming down!” he wrote on March 9. He has argued since then that the production deal will save hundreds of thousands of American energy jobs.

Mexico’s government and U.S. oil producers appeared to be the biggest winners from the production agreement. As it stood late on Sunday, OPEC+, a group that includes oil producers like Russia outside of the traditional 13-member cartel, agreed to cut 9.7 million barrels of oil a day for May and June. Those cuts would get progressively smaller over the next two years until they sunset in April 2022.

Russia and Saudi Arabia account for the majority of the reduction, with Saudi Arabia reducing production by about 3 million barrels and Russia cutting more than 2 million. In addition, the U.S., Canada, and Brazil could cut as much as 3.7 million additional barrels through a separate agreement.

The deal was almost held up by Mexico, which would agree to cut only 100,000 barrels, below the 350,000 barrels that other members had requested the country cut.

Trump said the U.S. would make up for Mexico’s share of the cuts. The practical implications of that pledge were hazy at best. The president has so far shown little appetite for forcing producers to cut production. But if he doesn’t, then the agreement would essentially be toothless. While several producers have already shut off production at wells or taken rigs out of service, there is no guarantee that they won’t start up production again if prices rise enough.

The Energy Department and White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment on how any cuts would work.

OPEC, meanwhile, has been unable to force compliance with its directives for more than a year. Several countries have not even come close to meeting agreed-upon production cuts.

That may be one reason why oil markets were subdued on Monday. Goldman Sachs analysts were already discounting weak compliance.

“Optimistically, assuming full compliance from core-OPEC and 50% compliance by all other participants already in May (versus 35% achieved in Jan/Feb-19 despite the new cut being 8 times larger), the OPEC+ voluntary cut would only lead to an actual 4.3 million barrel per day reduction in production from first quarter 2020 levels,” Goldman’s Damien Courvalin wrote.

Even if the broader deal is full of holes, the fact that both Russia and Saudi Arabia are cutting aggressively is a boon to stocks, particularly in the U.S. If Russia and Saudi Arabia produced at their full capacity, it would have crowded out about one-third of U.S. production, forcing dozens of companies out of business.

U.S. producers will still suffer at these price levels, but many of the weaker players could hold on as long as oil prices climb back above $40 in the next year.

“For starters, a 9.7 million barrels per day cut for two months prevents an onslaught of more than 600 million barrels that otherwise would have piled into storage by midsummer,” wrote RBC Capital Markets analyst Helima Croft. “We, and many others, were projecting an unprecedented global stock build of a billion barrels or more this quarter. At a minimum, even if compliance is less than stellar, the framework’s sheer notional magnitude allows the market to skirt the inventory iceberg and helps put a lid on the storage tank tops discussion.”

Write to Avi Salzman at avi.salzman@barrons.com

