Oil’s Boom is Here to Stay

Oil prices rose closed higher on Monday to cap off big January, in fact it was the largest monthly gain in the last year. West Texas Crude rose to $88.15 a barrel and the sixth straight weekly gain. Fueling the rising prices are the rising tensions on the border of Ukraine and Russia which seem on the brink of war. Sure, OPEC has supposedly ramped up production by 400,000 barrels a day since August, and however, they have once again underperformed in output in January. While the continued on paper output is expected to be approved in the upcoming meeting the fact is the supply is not moving the needle.

FINSUM: The factors pushing oil prices higher are here to stay, and most likely not all priced in, it could be a big bull market for traditional energy in H1 2022.

