Oilfield firm Baker Hughes misses fourth-quarter Wall St. profit estimate

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Baker Hughes Co BKR.O missed fourth-quarter profit estimates on Monday as the oilfield services firm navigated challenges including component shortages, supply chain inflation and disruption caused by Russia's invasion on Ukraine.

Adjusted net income stood at $381 million or 38 cents per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with average analyst estimates of 40 cents per share, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

