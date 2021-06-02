US Markets
USWS

Oilfield company U.S. Well Services to cut 171 jobs in Texas - filing

Contributor
Liz Hampton Reuters
Published

Oilfield company U.S. Well Services will eliminate 171 jobs in Texas, according to a filing with the Texas Workforce Commission, as it prepares to exit the diesel hydraulic fracturing market.

By Liz Hampton

DENVER, June 2 (Reuters) - Oilfield company U.S. Well Services USWS.Owill eliminate 171 jobs in Texas, according to a filing with the Texas Workforce Commission, as it prepares to exit the diesel hydraulic fracturing market.

The Houston, Texas-based company in 2014 became the first to use electric hydraulic fracturing fleets, a technology that has become increasingly popular as more oil and gas companies look for ways to lower their carbon footprints.

Last week, U.S. Well Services said it would exit the diesel frack market and sell certain associated equipment to a privately held buyer. The layoffs will take place in July, the filing said.

The job cuts are due to the transition away from the diesel market, the company said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver)

((Liz.Hampton@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 571 81115; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: liz.hampton.reuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

USWS

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular