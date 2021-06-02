Oilfield company U.S. Well Services to cut 171 jobs in Texas - filing

By Liz Hampton

DENVER, June 2 (Reuters) - Oilfield company U.S. Well Services USWS.Owill eliminate 171 jobs in Texas, according to a filing with the Texas Workforce Commission, as it prepares to exit the diesel hydraulic fracturing market.

The Houston, Texas-based company in 2014 became the first to use electric hydraulic fracturing fleets, a technology that has become increasingly popular as more oil and gas companies look for ways to lower their carbon footprints.

Last week, U.S. Well Services said it would exit the diesel frack market and sell certain associated equipment to a privately held buyer. The layoffs will take place in July, the filing said.

The job cuts are due to the transition away from the diesel market, the company said on Wednesday.

