Oiles to Enhance Shareholder Returns with Stock Buyback

Oiles Corporation has announced plans to buy back up to 1,000,000 of its own shares, aiming to enhance shareholder returns and improve capital efficiency. The acquisition, which could total up to ¥2 billion, will occur through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange between November 2024 and April 2025.

