News & Insights

Stocks

Oiles to Enhance Shareholder Returns with Stock Buyback

November 08, 2024 — 01:24 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Oiles (JP:6282) has released an update.

Oiles Corporation has announced plans to buy back up to 1,000,000 of its own shares, aiming to enhance shareholder returns and improve capital efficiency. The acquisition, which could total up to ¥2 billion, will occur through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange between November 2024 and April 2025.

For further insights into JP:6282 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.