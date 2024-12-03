News & Insights

Oiles Corporation Advances Share Buyback Strategy

December 03, 2024 — 01:23 am EST

Oiles (JP:6282) has released an update.

Oiles Corporation has announced the status of its share buyback program, acquiring 134,200 common shares for approximately 312.5 million yen through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. This initiative is part of a larger plan to repurchase up to 1 million shares by April 2025, with an allocated budget of 2 billion yen.

