Oil Up Following Larger-than-Expected Draw in Crude Stocks Reflected in the API’s Report

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set for a higher start, supported by strength in the underlying commodities and the major equity futures which are expected to begin today’s session in positive territory following softer ADP payroll data.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are extending gains for the fifth-consecutive session on a larger-than-expected draw in crude stocks reflected in the API’s report, and as investors remain cautious of the potential disruptions as Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida. According to the API, U.S. crude stocks fell by a bigger than expected 11.5 million barrels in the week ended Aug. 25. Additionally, , Reuters observes that money managers' net bullish position in crude continued to fall in the week ending 22-Aug (though WTI has moved back above $80/barrel since that point).

Natural gas futures are edging higher on forecasts for above-normal temperatures across the majority of the U.S.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

According to Reuters, Oman LNG has signed agreements with Shell International Trading Middle East and Oman's OQ trading to produce and distribute more than 1.5 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) yearly starting from 2025, Oman's state news agency posted on X. Oman LNG, under the two agreements, will supply Shell International Trading the Middle East with 800,000 metric tons of LNG annually over a period of 10 years starting from 2025. Under a four-year contract it will supply OQ Trading with about 750,000 metric tons per year from 2026.

Citi reinstated coverage of TotalEnergies with a Neutral rating.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

No significant news.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

IDEX Corporation announced the appointment of Allison S. Lausas as interim Chief Financial Officer of the company, following the resignation of Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer William K. Grogan who is leaving IDEX to pursue a new professional opportunity. Both changes are effective September 15, 2023.

DRILLERS

Transocean announced that Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd awarded the Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1 a binding Notification of Award for work offshore India. The 21-month program is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2024 and will contribute an estimated $222 million in backlog, excluding a mobilization fee of $5 million.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Magellan Midstream Partners announced the filing of an investor presentation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with our pending merger with ONEOK. Highlights of the presentation include: Magellan believes the transaction delivers full value to Magellan unitholders; Magellan could face long-term secular risks as a standalone company; Magellan believes that the valuation offered in the merger captures fair value for unitholders and that the transaction mitigates these risks, creating a diversified, scaled and resilient combined company that is well-positioned for the long term; and, Magellan board carefully reviewed alternative opportunities, structures and tax implications.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures dipped, and the dollar was subdued as investors remained cautious about the state of the U.S. economy and the central bank’s interest rate trajectory. European shares struggled for direction as losses in utilities kept a lid on gains and insurers rose on positive results from Prudential. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed at a three-week high as investors bought back beaten-down stocks, while China and Hong Kong stocks were roughly flat amid geopolitical and property market risks. Oil surged on a large draw in crude inventories and hurricane threats. Gold prices were little changed. ADP National employment data, GDP 2nd estimate, PCE prices and advance goods trade balance data are due for release.

