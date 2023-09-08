Oil Up as Investors Choose to Focus on Tighter Supply, Despite Broader Macroeconomic Uncertainty

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a broadly higher start, supported by strength in the underlying commodities while major equity futures hover near the flatline. U.S. stock index futures were subdued as investors look to fresh inflation reading next week after recent economic data stoked worries interest rates could remain higher for longer.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are up in early trading as investors chose to focus on tighter supply, despite broader macroeconomic uncertainty. Both oil benchmarks hit 10-month highs this week after Riyadh and Moscow extended their voluntary supply cuts of a combined 1.3 million bpd to the end of the year. However, futures ended Thursday slightly lower amid volatile trade on multiple signals warning of weaker demand in the coming months.

Natural gas futures are moving higher for the second-consecutive session as the NOAA's 6-10 day outlook shows below-normal temps over parts of the eastern and central US, with a warming trend seen over the Northern and Central Plains, and Upper Midwest. Traders are also digesting reports that workers at Chevron's LNG projects in Australia went on strike after talks broke down, potentially disrupting output from facilities that account for over 5% of global supply.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Workers at Chevron's liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects in Australia went on strike on Friday after talks broke down, potentially disrupting output from facilities that account for over 5% of global supply.

Chevron and Repsol decided to quit offshore oil and gas exploration areas in Mexico, the regulator for the sector said on Thursday, joining more than a dozen other companies after disappointing results.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Stellantis aimed to expand its battery building capacity to 400 GWh to support growing production of electric vehicles, its head of global propulsion systems said on Friday.

TotalEnergies began restarting the coker at its 238,000 barrel-per-day Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Thursday, said people familiar with plant operations.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Crescent Energy announced that its indirect subsidiary Crescent Energy Finance LLC has priced its previously announced private placement pursuant to Rule 144A and Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, to eligible purchasers of $150 million aggregate principal amount of 9.250% Senior Notes due 2028. The size of the offering was increased from the previously announced $125 million to $150 million. The Notes mature on February 15, 2028 and pay interest at the rate of 9.250% per year, payable on February 15 and August 15 of each year, with interest payments on the Notes commencing on February 15, 2024. The Notes were priced at 101.125% of par, plus accrued and unpaid interest from August 15, 2023. The Issuer intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund a portion of the purchase price for the recently announced acquisition of certain interests in oil and gas properties, rights and related assets located primarily in Dimmit and Webb Counties, Texas, which is expected to close in September 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, and the remaining net proceeds will be used to repay a portion of the amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility. The August Western Eagle Ford Acquisition is not contingent upon the completion of this offering, and this offering is not contingent upon the completion of the August Western Eagle Ford Acquisition. If the August Western Eagle Ford Acquisition is not completed, the proceeds of this offering expected to be used therefor will be used for general corporate purposes. This offering is expected to close on September 12, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Erste Group upgraded ConocoPillips to Buy from Hold.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Citi upgraded Delek Logistics Partners to Neutral from Sell.

ONEOK announced that the two leading proxy advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and Glass Lewis & Co. (Glass Lewis), have recommended that ONEOK shareholders vote in favor of all proposals related to ONEOK's pending acquisition of Magellan Midstream Partners at ONEOK's upcoming Special Meeting of Shareholders.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures were muted ahead of a fresh inflation reading next week against the backdrop of latest economic data fueling concerns of interest rates remaining higher for longer. Europe's STOXX 600 headed for its eighth consecutive session of losses as investors grew nervous over the outlook for the European economy. Japan's Nikkei share average fell more than 1%, sending it to a first weekly loss in three. Gold firmed while the dollar came off six-month highs. Oil prices rose as investors weighed fears about the health of China's economy against supply cuts from major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Rich Pontillo.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.