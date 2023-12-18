Oil Up Amid Recent Attacks on Ships Traveling Through the Red Sea

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set for a higher start, supported by strength in the underlying commodities and in the major equity futures which are edging higher as investors attempt to build on the prior seventh-straight weeks of gains.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are adding to last week’s gains amid recent attacks on ships traveling through the Red Sea which ignited supply concerns and reports that Russia’s plans to lower exports. Over the weekend, Russia pledged to decrease exports by at least 50K barrels per day in an effort to bolster oil prices. Attacks by Houthi militants in Yemen has caused the world’s largest container shipping lines to avoid the Suez Canal. BP announced it will pause all tanker passages through the Red Sea due to the increased number of attacks and other tanker companies are expected to make similar announcements.

Natural gas futures extended their trend higher for the fourth-consecutive day, tracking gains in oil futures following those attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

ExxonMobil’s affiliate Esso Nederland BV plans to build a pilot plant at its Rotterdam Manufacturing Complex to test a breakthrough technology that could significantly reduce CO2 emissions from key industries. The pilot plant aims to obtain data on performance and operability of the carbonate fuel cell (CFC) technology, jointly developed with FuelCell Energy. Additionally, the pilot aims to address potential technical issues that may occur in a commercial environment and better understand the costs of installing and operating a CFC plant for carbon capture.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BP temporarily paused all transits through the Red Sea, the oil major said on Monday, following attacks over the weekend by Houthi forces which control most of Yemen. "The safety and security of our people and those working on our behalf is BP’s priority," the company said. "In light of the deteriorating security situation for shipping in the Red Sea, BP has decided to temporarily pause all transits through the Red Sea."

According to Reuters, Petrobras signed new amendment to natural gas purchase agreement with Bolivia's YPFB. The amendment provides for daily maximum volume of 20 million cubic meters of natural gas with 'greater flexibility' in delivery commitments.

Shell resumed operations at its Prelude liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility 475 kms (300 miles) off the west coast of Australia and its first cargo could be loaded within days, two industry sources told Reuters. The timing of the giant floating facility's return to operation coincides with peak consumption in major markets including China and Europe as the northern hemisphere winter drives demand, though high inventories and generally mild weather have limited buying so far this year. Shell, which began extensive maintenance at the facility in August, declined to comment. It said last month that it expected the plant to ramp up production in December.

According to Reuters, Shell PLC filed for mixed shelf size not disclosed.

TotalEnergies and its partners QatarEnergy and Petronas have signed a production sharing contract for Block 64 with Staatsolie Maatschappij Suriname (Staatsolie), the State-owned oil company of Suriname. Block 64 was awarded to TotalEnergies and its partners in the Bid Round 2022-2023 organized by the authorities of Suriname. TotalEnergies will operate the block with a 40% interest, alongside QatarEnergy (30%) and Petronas (30%).

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Citing delays and increasing uncertainty over implementation rules guiding the use of the 45V hydrogen production tax credit provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and an inability to reach final commercial terms with project developers, CNX Resources announced it has ended coordination with the Adams Fork project and is evaluating several viable alternative sites in southern West Virginia for clean hydrogen projects.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

U.S. Silica Holdings announced that it has appointed Gene Padgett as its Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Controller effective December 18, 2023. In this role, Mr. Padgett will report to Kevin Hough, the Company's interim Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures edged higher as Treasury yields slipped ahead of economic data this week that could offer insights on when the Federal Reserve could start cutting interest rates. European shares slipped with automobile and luxury stocks leading losses. Japan's Nikkei share average ended lower as cautious investors awaited hints from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Ueda for a possible shift in its ultra-low rates policy. Gold prices were little changed as the dollar remained steady. Oil prices rose on supply disruption worries arising from Houthi attacks on Red Sea ships and Russia's plan to lower exports in December.

