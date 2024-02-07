Oil Up Amid a Cut in Forecasts for U.S. Output Growth

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set for a higher start, supported by strength in the underlying commodities and the major equity indices which are higher as investors digest fresh Q4 results. Within the energy space, a few oilfield services and midstream names released fourth quarter earnings.

California Resources Corporation announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement to combine with Aera Energy, LLC in an all-stock transaction. The transaction values Aera at approximately $2.1 billion, inclusive of Aera’s net debt and certain other obligations1, and is expected to be immediately accretive. At closing, Aera's owners will receive 21.2 million shares of CRC’s common stock, equal to approximately 22.9% of CRC’s fully diluted shares.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are adding on to two-consecutive days of gains on a cut in forecasts for U.S. output growth, last night’s API print which showed crude oil stocks rose less-than-expected and a weaker dollar. The EIA cut on Tuesday its 2024 outlook for domestic oil output growth, putting it far lower than last year's increase and predicting it would not reach December 2023's record levels until February 2025. Last night, Houthis said they fired missiles at two vessels, the Star Nasia and Morning Tide, causing damage to the ships. This week’s API data showed crude stocks rose 674K barrels, which fell short of the expected 1.23M barrels. The price increase in crude oil contracts comes despite ceasefire talks as Hamas has proposed a ceasefire plan that would quiet the fighting in Gaza for four-and-a-half months, during which all hostages would go free, Israel would withdraw its troops from the Gaza Strip and an agreement would be reached on an end to the war. The IEA also mentioned today that India is expected to be the largest driver of global oil demand growth between 2023 and 2030, narrowly taking the lead from top importer China.

Natural gas futures are modestly higher on forecasts for weather to turn colder over the next two weeks. NOAA 6-10 and 8-14 day forecasts yesterday afternoon confirmed those colder expectations.

US INTEGRATEDS

A consortium led by Exxon Mobil which controls all oil production in Guyana is pumping about 645,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the South American country, up from about 400,000 bpd in late 2023, the U.S. producer said at a press conference.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Big Oil firms are handing shareholders more money than ever and are promising more going forward in an attempt to reassure investors of their discipline and resilience in the face of an uncertain outlook for fossil fuels. The top five Western oil and gas firms - BP, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Shell and TotalEnergies - returned to shareholders over $111 billion in dividends and share repurchases in 2023, according to Reuterscalculation.

Equinor delivered adjusted earnings of $8.68 billion and $1.88 billion after tax in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net operating income was $8.75 billion and net income was $2.61 billion. The board of directors proposes to the annual general meeting on 14 May 2024 an ordinary cash dividend of $0.35 per share for the fourth quarter 2023, an increase of $0.05 per share from the third quarter of 2023, and sets an ambition to grow the quarterly cash dividend by 2 cents per year. Based on the strong earnings in 2023 and the robust financial position of the company, the board of directors further proposes an extraordinary cash dividend of $0.35 per share for the fourth quarter of 2023. The board of directors has decided to announce a two-year share buy-back programme for 2024-2025 of $10-12 billion in total, with up to $6 billion for 2024. The share buy-back programme will be subject to market outlook and balance sheet strength. The first tranche of up to $1.2 billion of the 2024 share buy-back programme will commence on 8 February and end no later than 5 April 2024.

Equinor expects to see a negative cash flow in 2024 of $10 billion due to its high cash distribution to shareholders, Chief Financial Officer Torgrim Reitan told Reuters. The group's overall dividends and share buybacks, which are projected to amount to $14 billion in 2024, will raise the company's net debt to a positive territory by year-end from the current level of -22%, he added.

Equinor remains committed to offshore wind and other renewables despite lower returns, as it sticks to a long-term plan to diversify its income, its CEO said.

Petrobras is in talks with other national oil companies in China, India and the Middle East, including Kuwait Petroleum and Qatar Energy, to collaborate on energy projects, its chief executive said. The company is also keen to work with neighbouring Venezuela, Jean Paul Prates told Reuters on the sidelines of the India Energy Week event in the state of Goa.

Petrobras informed that it has signed an agreement with the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) to terminate the lawsuit involving the recalculation of government take (royalties and special participation) related to oil production in the Jubarte Field, in the periods from August 2009 to February 2011 and December 2012 to February 2015. This agreement ends a dispute that has been under discussion since February 2016. The agreement involves the payment of R$ 832.4 million, updated to December 2023, to be adjusted up to the date of payment of the initial installment. The amounts of the agreement will be paid in an initial installment of 35% and the balance in 48 installments adjusted by the SELIC rate.

Financial Times reported that Petrobras intends to be one of the last remaining oil producers on the planet, the Brazilian energy company’s chief executive said as he outlined a $100bn-plus investment plan concentrated on offshore oil exploration and production.

Centrica has agreed to purchase 1 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas from Repsol between 2025 and 2027, Centrica said.

Saudi Aramco is in investment discussions with companies in India, a senior executive said.

According to Reuters, Tanzania Deputy Energy Minister said Tanzania is negotiating with partners Shell and Equinor on an LNG project.

TotalEnergies warned that weakness in refining margins would impact its 2024 results after lower oil prices drove a 31% decline in its adjusted income for the fourth quarter of 2023. The French group's net adjusted income dropped to $5.2 billion from $7.6 billion in the same quarter a year earlier. In terms of shareholder rewards, TotalEnergies said it planned to increase interim dividends by 6.8% to 0.79 euros per share and to buy back $2 billion of shares in the first quarter of 2024. For 2023, TotalEnergies proposed a dividend of 3.01 euros per share, up 7.1% from 2022. For the whole of 2023, adjusted net income fell 36% to $23.2 billion as oil prices fell back from the peaks hit in 2022 at the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne warned that the White House was jeopardizing future liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in the country following a recent pause on exports from new LNG projects.

TotalEnergies has not sent ships through the southern strait leading to the Red Sea and the Suez canal for several weeks, extending its ships' travel time to Europe, the French oil major said.

TotalEnergies and Vantage Drilling International have signed a binding agreement to create a new joint venture (JV) that will acquire from Vantage the Tungsten Explorer drillship. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, TotalEnergies will pay $199 million for a 75% interest in the JV owning the rig, with Vantage owning the remaining 25%. Leveraging on Vantage's deep offshore drilling experience and longstanding collaboration with TotalEnergies, the JV will contract Vantage to operate the Tungsten Explorer for 10 years.

TotalEnergies and its partners announced the start of production from the Akpo West field on the PML2 license in Nigeria. Located 135 kilometers off the coast, Akpo West is tied back to the existing Akpo Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) facility, which started-up in 2009 and produced 124,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023. By mid-2024, Akpo West will add 14,000 barrels of condensate production per day, to be followed by up to 4 million cubic meters of gas per day by 2028.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Athabasca Oil announced it has closed its previously announced transaction agreements to create Duvernay Energy with Cenovus Energy.

U.S. E&PS

California Resources announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement to combine with Aera Energy, LLC in an all-stock transaction. The transaction values Aera at approximately $2.1 billion, inclusive of Aera’s net debt and certain other obligations, and is expected to be immediately accretive. At closing, Aera's owners will receive 21.2 million shares of CRC’s common stock, equal to approximately 22.9% of CRC’s fully diluted shares. In addition, on February 6, 2024, CRC’s Board of Directors approved an increase of the Share Repurchase Program to $1.35 billion, an increase of $250 million, and extended the program through December 31, 2025. Adjusting for this increase, CRC has approximately $750 million of capacity remaining under the repurchase program as of December 31, 2023. Post closing, and subject to Board approval, the Company expects to increase its fixed quarterly dividend.

Norway's IE&FLT labour union said it plans strike action by 75 workers at the Ekofisk oilfield in the North Sea from Feb. 29. Some 52 of the workers are employed by oil service group Archer while 23 are employed by Ekofisk operator ConocoPhillips, the union said in a statement.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage of Civitas Resources with an Overweight rating and $92 price target.

Gran Tierra Energy announced that it has completed its previously announced offering of an additional $100 million aggregate principal amount of its previously issued 9.500% Senior Secured Amortizing Notes due 2029 in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in the United States pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, to non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act, and pursuant to certain prospectus exemptions in Canada. Gran Tierra previously had US$487,590,000 aggregate principal amount outstanding of its 9.500% Senior Secured Amortizing Notes due 2029.

Northern Oil and Gas announced the declaration of a dividend on the Company’s common stock and provided an update on current hedging positions. NOG’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend in the amount of $0.40 per share, the planned quarterly level for 2024 as previously disclosed. The dividend is payable on April 30, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 28, 2024. NOG periodically enters into hedging agreements to protect the underwritten returns on the capital it commits to acquisitions and development on its properties. Since the third quarter of 2023, NOG has added substantial additional oil and natural gas hedges for 2024 and beyond, as well as additional hedges to cover basis differentials in the various regions in which the Company operates.

Range Resources announced fourth quarter 2023 expectations for production and pricing with fourth quarter production averaging approximately 2,207 Mmcfe per day. In addition, Range realized $8.0 million in contingent derivative settlement gains in fourth quarter 2023.

Range Resources announced year-end 2023 proved reserves of 18.1 Tcfe and SEC PV10 of $7.9 billion.

Tellurian expects equity financing processes and discussions with financial partners to progress rapidly to fund the Driftwood LNG plant in Louisiana, the company's CEO Octavio Simoes said. Simoes also said he expects first LNG cargo delivery from the Driftwood LNG plant by 2028.

Reuters reported that the proposed sale of Tellurian's natural gas production assets represents a move to stay afloat amid dwindling survival options, said two people familiar with the company's thinking.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

IDEX announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Fourth quarter 2023 sales of $788.9 million reflected a 3% decrease compared with the prior year period (-6% organic and +3% acquisitions/divestitures). Fourth quarter 2023 net income attributable to IDEX decreased $21.4 million to $108.6 million, which resulted in diluted EPS attributable to IDEX of $1.43 per share, a decrease of $0.28 per share, or 16%, from the prior year period. Adjusted diluted EPS attributable to IDEX was $1.83 per share, a decrease of $0.18 per share, or 9%, from the prior year period.

SECURE Energy Services announced that it has delivered notices of redemption for all of its outstanding 11.000% Senior Second Lien Secured Notes due 2025. The aggregate principal amount of the Notes currently outstanding is approximately US$153 million. As set forth in the Redemption Notices, the redemption date will be February 22, 2024, and the redemption price is 105.5% of the principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest up to, but excluding, the Redemption Date, all in accordance with the provisions of the indenture governing the Notes. The Redemption Notices are being delivered through the facilities of DTC. The Redemption will be fully funded with proceeds from the previously announced asset sale to Waste Connections, Inc., which closed on February 1, 2024.

Weatherford International announced its results for the fourth quarter of 2023. Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $1,362 million, an increase of 4% sequentially and 13% year-over-year. Operating income was $216 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $218 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $169 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $140 million, an increase of 14% or 91 basis points sequentially, and an increase of 94% or 432 basis points year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA was $321 million, an increase of 5% or 34 basis points sequentially, and an increase of 21% or 157 basis points year-over-year. Basic income per share was $1.94, compared to $1.70 in the third quarter of 2023 and $1.01 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

DRILLERS

Nabors Industries reported fourth quarter 2023 operating revenues of $726 million, compared to operating revenues of $734 million in the third quarter. The net loss attributable to Nabors shareholders for the quarter was $17 million, compared to a net loss of $49 million in the third quarter. This equates to a loss of $2.70 per diluted share, compared to a loss per diluted share of $6.26 in the third quarter. The fourth quarter results included a gain, related to mark-to-market treatment of Nabors warrants, of $10 million, or $1.14 per diluted share, compared to a charge of $8 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, in the third quarter. Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was $230 million, compared to $210 million in the previous quarter.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

DHT Holdings reported shipping revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $142.3 million compared to shipping revenues of $166.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Other revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $1.1 million compared to $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and mainly relate to technical management services provided. The Company had a net profit in the fourth quarter of 2023 of $35.3 million, or income of $0.22 per basic share and $0.22 per diluted share, compared to a net profit in the fourth quarter of 2022 of $61.8 million, or income of $0.38 per basic share and $0.38 per diluted share.

Flex LNG announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Vessel operating revenues of $97.2 million for the fourth quarter 2023, compared to $94.6 million for the third quarter 2023. Net income of $19.4 million and basic earnings per share of $0.36 for the fourth quarter 2023, compared to net income of $45.1 million and basic earnings per share of $0.84 for the third quarter 2023. Adjusted net income of $37.8 million for the fourth quarter 2023, compared to $36.1 million for the third quarter 2023. Adjusted basic earnings per share of $0.70 for the fourth quarter 2023, compared to $0.67 for the third quarter 2023.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were muted, though shares of Ford and Snap saw significant moves following their quarterly results, while investors awaited remarks from policymakers on the outlook for interest-rate cuts. European shares were flat as the effect of easing government bond yields and gains in companies with upbeat earnings reports were offset by a slide in healthcare and energy stocks. In Asian equities market, Japan's Nikkei ended down, dragged by heavyweight technology stocks, while Chinese shares closed higher as investors looked for more substantial market rescue measures after Beijing signaled that it was ramping up efforts to support its sagging markets. The dollar retreated, while gold was little changed. Oil prices rose on lower-than-expected rise in U.S. crude stockpiles. Investors are eyeing earnings from Walt Disney, Mattel and Coty post closing bell.

