Oil Unchanged as Traders Take Profits on News of Expected Extension of Voluntary Output Cuts by OPEC+

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set for a mixed start, supported by strength in natural gas contracts, but pressured by modest weakness in the major equity futures as the broader market takes a breather from last week’s record highs.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are mostly unchanged as traders take profits on news of the widely expected extension of voluntary output cuts by OPEC+. Over the weekend, OPEC+ members Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Algeria, Oman and Kazakhstan all announced they will be extending voluntary production/supply cuts through the end of 2Q24. Russia said it will be cutting output and exports by an additional 471K bpd after cutting combined crude oil/fuel exports 500K bpd during 1Q24. As tensions in the Middle East heighten, Israeli forces swept into the Palestinians' administrative capital of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank last night.

Natural gas futures are sharply higher this morning on EQT’s announcement to reduce output by 1.0 Bcfd through March in response to low natural gas prices.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Jefferies upgraded BP to Buy from Hold.

Petrobras said it will increase the average prices of jet fuel to distributors by 8.4% starting on Mar. 1. Petrobras said in a statement the move, which represents an increase of about 0.31 real per liter, comes after four declines in jet fuel prices in a row.

TotalEnergies and Bapco energies join forces in petroleum products trading. TotalEnergies will support Bapco energies in optimizing its sitra refinery, which is currently being upgraded, and in trading of its petroleum products.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

EQT announced it made the strategic decision to curtail approximately 1 Bcf per day of gross production beginning in late February in response to the current low natural gas price environment resulting from warm winter weather and consequent elevated storage inventories. The Company expects to maintain this curtailment through the month of March and will reassess market conditions thereafter. Curtailments are expected to total approximately 30 to 40 Bcf of net production during the first quarter.

Permian Resources announced the commencement of an underwritten public offering of an aggregate 48,500,000 shares of its Class A Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, by certain affiliates of EnCap Investments L.P., NGP Energy Capital Management L.L.C., Pearl Energy Investments and Riverstone Investment Group LLC and certain members of the Company’s management. Permian Resources will not sell any shares of Class A common stock in the offering and will not receive any proceeds therefrom.

LNG developer Tellurian said it would not renew or extend the employment term of CEO Octavio Simoes beyond June 5, 2024.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

Diamond Offshore Drilling announced that it has executed a two-year contract extension with a subsidiary of bp in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for the Ocean BlackHornet, commencing in February 2025 in direct continuation of the rig's current contract. This contract extension represents approximately $350 million dollars of additional backlog.

REFINERS

In a significant development for the advancement of low-carbon fuel production, Summit Carbon Solutions (Summit) announced that Valero, the world's second-largest corn ethanol producer and a leader in low-carbon transportation fuels production, will be a shipper on Summit's pipeline, as part of the largest proposed carbon capture and storage project in the world. This collaboration underscores a commitment to reliable energy, growing markets for Midwest fuel and grain, and support for rural communities.

MLPS & PIPELINES

New Fortress Energy announced that it intends to offer $500 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due 2029 in a private offering, subject to market and other conditions. Subject to certain exceptions and thresholds, the Notes will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by each domestic subsidiary and foreign subsidiary that is a wholly-owned restricted subsidiary of the Company, other than certain excluded entities, that is a guarantor under its existing senior secured notes. The Notes will be secured by substantially the same collateral as the Company’s existing first lien obligations under its existing senior secured notes. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay a portion of its outstanding indebtedness, including any fees and related expenses, and/or for general corporate purposes.

TC Energy and its partner Northern New England Investment Company, Inc., a subsidiary of Énergir L.P., have entered into a purchase and sale agreement to sell Portland Natural Gas Transmission System to BlackRock, through a fund managed by its Diversified Infrastructure business, and investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (the Buyer), for a gross purchase price of US$1.14 billion, which includes the assumption of US$250 million of outstanding Senior Notes held at PNGTS. This transaction implies a valuation of approximately 11.0 times reported 2023 comparable EBITDA.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures ticked lower after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq's record closing highs in the prior session, as investors exercised caution ahead of this week's key jobs data release and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's congressional testimony. European shares were in the red as traders held their bets before this week's European Central Bank monetary policy meeting. In Asia, the Nikkei breached 40,000 points for the first time to finish at a record closing high. The U.S. dollar weakened slightly against a basket of its peers. Gold prices were little changed. Oil prices edged lower.

