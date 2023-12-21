Oil Turns Lower Amid Higher Inventories and Record Output

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a mixed start, pressured by weakness in the crude complex but supported by strength in the major equity futures which bounced higher this morning following yesterday’s late day selloff.

Following three-consecutive days of strong gains, WTI and Brent crude oil futures turned lower and are both down over 1.5% in early trade. Reports showing higher inventories and record output in the United States weighed on prices and overshadowed lingering concerns over global trade disruptions in the Red Sea. In their latest inventory report, the EIA said that U.S. crude inventories rose by 2.9 million barrels last week, compared with analysts' expectations for a 2.3 million barrel draw and that U.S. crude output rose to a record 13.3 million bpd last week, up from the previous all-time high of 13.2 million bpd. Investors continue to worry about trade disruptions as major maritime carriers chose to steer clear of the Red Sea route, with longer voyages increasing transport and insurance costs.

Natural gas futures turned higher this morning following yesterday’s 1.8% drop, boosted by updated cooler weather forecasts in key consuming regions but gains were capped ahead of the weekly storage report. Analysts expect the EIA data to show a draw of (80) Bcf last week vs the 5-year average of (107) Bcf.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Eni agreed to sell a 9% stake in its low-carbon and retail unit to Swiss asset manager Energy Infrastructure Partners (EIP) through a complex transaction that values the unit 10 billion euros ($10.95 billion) including debt, Eni said. Under the deal, EIP will enter Plenitude's share capital through a capital increase of up to 700 million euros, which, post-transaction, would be approximately 9% of the company. In particular, the parties agreed that the initial capital increase amount is 500 million euros, with the option for EIP to go up to 700 million by early 2024.

Philippine power producer First Gen Corp said it had awarded its third tender seeking a cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to a subsidiary of TotalEnergies, according to a statement. The cargo will be delivered in early February 2024 on a delivered-ex-ship (DES) basis to the BW Batangas, First Gen's floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU). First Gen had issued the tender earlier in December, and had bought its first LNG cargo from Shell in July to commission its FSRU in Batangas.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Hammerhead Energy announced that at its special meeting of the holders of Class A common shares of Hammerhead, the Shareholders passed a special resolution approving a plan of arrangement under Section 193 of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta), pursuant to which Crescent Point Energy will acquire all of the issued and outstanding Common Shares and the Corporation will become a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Crescent Point. Shareholders (other than dissenting Shareholders) will receive, for each full Common Share held, $15.50 in cash and 0.5340 of a Crescent Point common share.

Ring Energy announced that the borrowing base was reaffirmed at $600 million under its $1.0 billion senior revolving credit facility. In addition, the Company announced that it had recently made the final payment of $11.9 million on its previously-announced acquisition of the Central Basin Platform assets of Founders Oil & Gas IV, LLC. The payment was reduced from $15.0 million to $11.9 million as a result of purchase price adjustments in the final settlement. Separately, Ring disclosed the recent sale of $1.5 million of non-core assets located in Gaines County, Texas.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Forum Energy Technologies announced that it has received approval from the Canadian Competition Bureau to proceed with its planned acquisition of Variperm Energy Services. FET announced on November 2, 2023, its agreement to acquire Variperm Energy Services for consideration of $150 million of cash (subject to customary purchase price adjustments) and 2 million shares of FET’s common stock, reflecting a valuation of approximately 3.7x Variperm’s trailing twelve months EBITDA as of September 30, 2023. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to FET’s margins and cash flow. At closing, FET’s net leverage ratio is expected to be 1.9x with liquidity of $142 million.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures rose, recovering from a broad sell-off on Wall Street in the prior session, as investors clung on to hopes of borrowing costs easing next year. Investors also awaited the final U.S. economic growth data scheduled for release later in the day. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was in the red, led by losses in real estate and automobile shares. In Asian equities market, China stocks ended higher, rebounding from a near five-year low hit in the previous session, while Japan's Nikkei closed lower. Spot gold prices rose as the dollar weakened. Oil prices eased as higher inventories and record U.S. output overshadowed concerns about global trade disruptions in the Red Sea.

