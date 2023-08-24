Oil Trickles Lower Amid Disappointing Economic Data From Key Economies

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

Energy stocks are set to continue their recent downtrend, as the rotation out of energy and back into tech, growth and the Nasdaq progresses. The latest catalyst was Nvidia earnings results released after market close yesterday that shattered analyst expectations, which is adding further fuel to this cross-market rotation. Additional drivers include oil and natural gas prices trading in the red this morning. News flow is light in energy, with the current unequivocal focus on Fed Chair Jay Powell’s speech tomorrow at Jackson Hole regarding the state of the economy and the FOMC’s interest rate policy.

Oil prices trickled lower but are steadying after wider declines on Thursday caused by disappointing economic data from key economies, with investors awaiting a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday for clues on interest rate moves.

Natural gas futures are down nearly 3%, trading at 3-week lows, ahead of weekly inventory data.

By Sector:

US INTEGRATEDS

Workers at Chevron's Gorgon and Wheatstone liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities on Thursday voted to authorise unions to call a range of strike action, raising the possibility of production shutdowns even as both parties continue to negotiate over pay and conditions.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Both crude distillation units were shut at TotalEnergies 238,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas refinery, said people familiar with plant operations.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Tudor Pickering Holt downgraded Devon Energy and EOG Resources to ‘Hold’ from ‘Buy’.

EQT announced that BPEA Private Equity Fund VII has sold its remaining 26.6 percent stake in Coforge, listed on the Indian National Stock Exchange, through a USD 924 million block trade.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Against the backdrop of a volatile carbon dioxide (CO2) supply chain, Eddyline Brewery became the first craft brewery in New Zealand to implement Chart Industries’ Earthly Labs’ carbon capture to meet their CO2 needs and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Earthly Labs CiCi® Oak technology allows Eddyline to capture waste carbon dioxide (CO2) produced during fermentation, purify it, and reuse it to carbonate the beer, purge tanks, clean kegs and package beer. This is one of the latest sustainability initiatives by Eddyline who has implemented a number of a first-of-a-kind green initiatives to advance their sustainable operations, and last month won 18 medals at the New Zealand Beer Awards for their beers 100% powered by recovered CO2.

TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant contract to install flexible pipe and associated subsea structures for the Girassol Life Extension project (GIR LIFEX) by TotalEnergies EP Angola and its Block 17 Partners.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures tracking the Nasdaq jumped after industry bellwether Nvidia’s stellar forecast lifted shares of major technology and growth stocks. The Dow and S&P 500 futures steadied ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday for further clues on monetary policy. European stocks hit one-week highs, while Japan's Nikkei closed in green for a fourth straight session. China stocks rebounded as some investors bought the dip following recent slumps. Gold prices eased on a strong dollar ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium.

