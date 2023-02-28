Oil Trading Up as Hopes for an Economic Rebound in China Offset Lingering Concerns of U.S. Interest Rate Hikes

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is pointing to a higher start, supported by strength in the crude complex and in the major equity futures which rose on positive earnings, easing Treasury yields and as traders look to round out the month on a high note.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures rebounded this morning, erasing the previous session's losses, as hopes for a solid economic rebound in China offset lingering concerns about further U.S. interest rate hikes dragging on consumption. Expectations of demand recovery in China rose as the markets await key data from the region over the next two days including readings on factory activity. Traders are also looking to the latest round of inventory data for the next demand indicators. Analysts expect crude stocks grew likely rose for the tenth consecutive along with another build in gasoline stocks while distillate are forecasted to have decreased.

After four-straight days of strong gains, natural gas futures pulled back this morning on the first day of trading for the new front month contract, steadying amid moderating forecasts.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

At its annual investor meeting today, Chevron reported on its progress to leverage its strengths to safely deliver lower carbon energy to a growing world. Chevron expects to maintain capital and cost discipline to deliver higher returns while growing energy supplies. In line with these objectives, the company announced it is: Maintaining its guidance for annual organic capital expenditures of $13 billion to $15 billion through 2027; Affirming its oil and gas production guidance of more than 3% annual growth by 2027; Extending its 12% return on capital employed target to 2027 at $60 Brent.

Chevron raised its share buyback outlook to between $10 billion and $20 billion per year.

A Russian court has upheld a claim from the General Prosecutor's Office against U.S. oil major ExxonMobil over alleged unpaid taxes related to the Sakhalin-1 project, the Interfax news agency said on Tuesday.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

droppGroup announced the signing of an industry-first Web3 Technology Memorandum of Understanding with Aramco, to explore how the parties may collaborate together to apply dropp's proprietary Web3 technology in furtherance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's "Vision 2030" quality of life program.

BP has decided to end the publication of the Statistical Review of World Energy after more than 70 years and will pass the benchmark report into the hands of the Energy Institute, an industry body, they said on Tuesday.

Petrobras and the federal government have discussed the possibility of the firm reducing fuel prices as a way to offset the resumption of taxes levied on fuel, two sources familiar with the matter said.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Kosmos Energy was downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA

Occidental announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share on common stock, payable on April 17, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 10, 2023. On an annual basis, the dividend is $0.72 per share at the new rate, compared to the previous annual rate of $0.52 per share.

Occidental Petroleum reported fourth-quarter profit below Wall Street estimates, as demand for crude and prices came under pressure from concerns over a global economic slowdown. The Houston, Texas-based shale producer's adjusted earnings of $1.61 per share missed analysts' consensus forecast of $1.80 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES.

Ovintiv announced its fourth quarter and year-end 2022 financial and operating results. Generated fourth quarter net earnings of $1.3 billion, cash from operating activities of $875 million, Non-GAAP Cash Flow of $895 million and Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow of $537 million after capital expenditures of $358 million.

RANGE RESOURCES announced its fourth quarter 2022 financial results and plans for 2023. GAAP revenues for fourth quarter 2022 totaled $1.63 billion, GAAP net cash provided from operating activities (including changes in working capital) was $613 million, and GAAP net income was $814 million ($3.31 per diluted share). Fourth quarter earnings results include a $448 million mark-to-market derivative gain due to decreases in commodity prices. Non-GAAP revenues for fourth quarter 2022 totaled $998 million, and cash flow from operations before changes in working capital, a non-GAAP measure, was $513 million. Adjusted net income comparable to analysts’ estimates, a non-GAAP measure, was $312 million ($1.30 per diluted share) in fourth quarter 2022.

Ranger Oil said that it had agreed to merge with Baytex Energy in a cash-and-stock deal.

According to Reuters headlines, SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY on February 26, 2023 redeemed all of its outstanding 7.750% senior notes due 2027.

Western Midstream Partners announced that after the market close it made available on its website at www.westernmidstream.com a post-earnings interview with Kristen Shults, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, to provide additional insights related to fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results.

CANADIAN E&PS

MEG Energy reported its full year 2022 operational and financial results. Net earnings for 2022 increased to $902 million from $283 million in 2021. Higher 2022 funds flow from operating activities was partially offset by increased deferred tax expense, higher depletion and depreciation expense and an unrealized foreign exchange loss on long-term debt.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Baker Hughes has been awarded a major contract to provide subsea equipment and services by Azule Energy for work in the Agogo oilfield, offshore Angola. This award represents the first major new greenfield project awarded in offshore Angola in more than five years.

TETRA Technologies released on its Investor Relations web site an S-K 1300 Section 19 Report that includes certain financial information on the development of TETRA's Arkansas bromine assets based on engineering, cost and revenue assumptions completed to date.

DRILLERS

Dril-Quip reported operational and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. For the fourth quarter, Revenue of $96.8 million increased 10% sequentially and 24% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA of $10.4 million improved from $0.6 million one year ago and increased 48% sequentially. For the full year, Revenue of $362.1 increased 12% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA of $30.0 million increased 97% year-over-year.

REFINERS

Delek US Holdings announced financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. For the fourth quarter, Net loss of $118.7 million for fourth quarter or $1.73 per share. Adjusted net income of $60.8 million or $0.88 per share, and Adjusted EBITDA of $220.9 million. For the full year, delivered $257.1 million of net income and $1,185.8 million of Adjusted EBITDA.

Vertex Energy announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2022. Vertex reported fourth quarter 2022 net income of $44.4 million, or $0.56 per fully diluted share, versus a net loss of $8.3 million, or $0.15 per fully diluted share for the fourth quarter 2021. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $75.2 million for the fourth quarter 2022 compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $9.5 million in the prior-year period and $1.6 million in the prior quarter. Financial results for the fourth quarter 2022 include a $9.6 million financing charge related to inventory backwardation and a $2.5 million released valuation allowance which is reflected as an income tax benefit as a result of the taxable gain generated by the Heartland divestiture subsequent to the quarter end. Schedules reconciling the Company’s GAAP and non-GAAP financial results, including Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA are included later in this release.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Delek Logistics Partners announced its financial results for the fourth quarter 2022, with reported net income attributable to all partners of $42.7 million, or $0.98 per diluted common limited partner unit. This compares to net income attributable to all partners of $41.7 million, or $0.96 per diluted common limited partner unit, in the fourth quarter 2021. Net cash used in operating activities was $105.3 million in the fourth quarter 2022 compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $52.9 million in the fourth quarter 2021. Distributable cash flow was $51.4 million in the fourth quarter 2022, compared to $53.9 million in the fourth quarter 2021.

Frontline plc reported unaudited results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022. Adjusted net income of $215.5 million, or $0.97 per basic and diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2022. Reported total operating revenues of $530.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Golar reported 2022 annual net income attributable to Golar of $788 million, record total book value of equity of $2.9 billion and Total Golar Cash1of $991 million, inclusive of $112 million of restricted cash. Q4 2022 net income of $71 million and Adjusted EBITDA1 of $87 million. Repurchased $141 million of $300 million 2025 maturing unsecured bonds at par.

International Seaways reported results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022. Net income for the fourth quarter was $218.4 million, or $4.40 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $34.0 million, or $0.68 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the full year 2022, net income was $387.9 million, or $7.77 per diluted share, representing an increase of $521.4 million compared to the full year of 2021, which was a net loss of $133.5 million, or $3.48 per share. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $254.3 million and for the full year of 2022 was $549.1 million.

New Fortress Energy reported Q4 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $239 million and ~$1.1 billion for the year ended December 31, 2022. Adjusted EPS for Q4 2022 and full year 2022 was $0.87 per share and $2.74 per share, respectively, on a fully diluted basis and $0.30 per share and $0.93 per share for Q4 and full year 2022 when including a non-cash impairment charges.

Williams announced that it has priced a public offering of $750 million of its 5.400% Senior Notes due 2026 at a price of 99.907 percent of par and $750 million of its 5.650% Senior Notes due 2033 at a price of 99.891 percent of par. The expected settlement date for the offering is March 2, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures rose, ahead of the consumer confidence data, in the face of increased chances of more interest rate hikes due to elevated inflation and a strong domestic economy. European shares fell as data from France and Spain pointed to inflation being stickier than feared and UK's Ocado sank on a worse-than-expected full-year loss. Japan's Nikkei share average shed most of its gains to end marginally higher as investors sold outperforming stocks to turn bargain hunters amid a lack of major triggers. The dollar was little changed, while gold fell. Oil prices rose supported by hopes that a solid economic rebound in China will drive up fuel demand.

