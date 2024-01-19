Oil Trading Near Flatline Amid Middle East Tensions and Oil Output Disruptions

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to higher start supported by mild strength in the crude complex and in the major equity futures. U.S. stock index futures climbed, as chip and megacap stocks continued their ascent, while the ongoing corporate earnings season and hints on the timing of interest-rate cuts dominated investors' watch list.

In earnings news, SLB kicked off earnings for the oilfield services and beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit as resilient offshore and overseas drilling activity buoyed demand for its oilfield services and equipment. The company reported net income, excluding charges and credits, of 86 cents per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' average estimate of 84 cents per share. Revenue from international operations rose 18% to $7.29 billion in the year's final quarter while North America remained flat. Results benefited from the acquisition of a subsea equipment business, which accounted for 70% of the quarter's sequential revenue gain.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are trading near the flatline after two-consecutive sessions of gains as Middle East tensions and oil output disruptions caused by cold weather in the U.S. balanced concerns about the health of the Chinese and global economies. Meanwhile, Pakistan launched strikes on separatist militants inside Iran on Thursday in a retaliatory attack, while the U.S. launched new strikes against Houthi anti-ship missiles aimed at the Red Sea. Although the Middle East tensions have not shut down any oil production, supply outages continue in Libya and about 40% of oil output in North Dakota remained shut due to extreme cold.

Natural gas futures are extending their slide for the fourth-straight day as record demand and shut-in production due to freeze-offs is more than offset by seasonally warmer forecasts for the back third of January.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

LG Chem and Enilive (a company directly controlled by Eni) move a further step forward to the final investment decision on the project of a new biorefinery in South Korea by signing the joint venture agreement. The agreement has been signed in Rome by Eni CEO, Claudio Descalzi, and LG Chem CEO, Shin Hak-cheol.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

No significant news.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

SLB announced fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results and raises quarterly dividend by 10%. Fourth-quarter revenue of $8.99 billion increased 8% sequentially and 14% year on year. Fourth-quarter GAAP EPS of $0.77 decreased 1% sequentially and increased 4% year on year. Fourth-quarter EPS, excluding charges and credits, of $0.86 increased 10% sequentially and 21% year on year. Fourth-quarter cash flow from operations was $3.02 billion and free cash flow was $2.28 billion. Board approved a 10% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $0.275 per share.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Delek US Holdings announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Christine Benson Schwartzstein to serve as an independent director effective immediately. Ms. Benson will stand for election at the Company's 2024 annual meeting of stockholders, on May 2, 2024. Following the appointment, the board of Delek US will comprise of 10 directors, 8 of which are independent.

The Board of Directors of Valero Energy has approved an increase in the company’s regular quarterly cash dividend on common stock from $1.02 per share to $1.07 per share. The dividend is payable on March 4, 2024 to holders of record at the close of business on February 1, 2024. The increase in the dividend raises the annualized cash dividend rate on Valero’s common stock to $4.28 per share.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures advanced on gains in chip and megacap stocks, while investors awaited corporate earnings reports. European equities gained, supported by financial stocks, though the benchmark index headed for a weekly decline after hawkish remarks from ECB policymakers. A rally in chip-industry stocks and a softer core inflation data pushed Japanese shares higher. Despite the renewed market optimism elsewhere, Chinese shares continued to be an outlier, as absence of convincing stimulus and economic data kept investors away. Gold prices were buoyed by a weaker dollar. Yet, the dollar remained on track to rise for a second straight week as signs of U.S. economic strength led traders to reassess prospects of a March rate cut. Meanwhile, oil prices fell on China demand worries.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Rich Pontillo.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.