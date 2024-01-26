Oil Trading Lower on Hopes That Oil Shipping Disruptions in the Red Sea Will Ease

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to lower start pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities and mixed performances in the major equity futures. U.S. stock index futures hovered near the flatline as investors assessed a largely in-line inflation reading to determine the timing of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy easing. The U.S. Commerce Department's report showed the PCE index rose by 0.2% month-on-month in December, in-line with expectations. The core figure rose by 0.2% on a monthly basis, compared with forecasts for a 0.2% rise. On an annual basis, it rose by 2.9%, compared with the estimated 3% climb.

Following two-consecutive sessions of gains, WTI and Brent crude oil futures are trading lower on hopes that oil shipping disruptions in the Red Sea could ease after Chinese officials asked Iran to help rein in attacks on ships by the Iran-backed Houthis or risk harming business relations with Beijing. However, oil remained on course for a second consecutive weekly gain as positive U.S. economic growth and Middle East supply concerns supported prices.

Natural gas futures are extending declines for the second-straight day while preliminary estimates for EIA storage data in the week-ending today has a draw of (190) to (210) Bcf vs the 5-year average of (185) Bcf. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden paused pending approvals of exports from new liquefied natural gas projects, a move cheered by climate activists that could delay decisions on new plants until after the Nov. 5 election.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Equinor said it has entered into a swap transaction with BP to take full ownership of Empire Wind lease and projects while the British energy company takes over Beacon Wind.

Equinor maintains an ambition to reach 12-16 gigawatts (GW) of installed renewable energy capacity by 2030, despite dropping out of some projects in New York, its renewables head told Reuters.

Saudi Aramco is planning refining and chemicals deals in Asia as it moves to establish new partnerships, Bloomberg reported. The company is looking at China and India for more acquisitions, president of Aramco’s downstream unit.

Shell Deutschland, Shell's German subsidiary, said it plans to convert its hydrocracker in Wesseling into a production site for Group III base oils as part of efforts to reduce its carbon emissions. The company expects the move to reduce Shell's carbon emissions by around 620,000 tons annually, as a result of the base oil system's high level of electrification as well as the discontinuation of processing crude oil into fuels in Wesseling. Shell's goal is to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Enerplus provided production results, capital spending and return of capital results for the fourth quarter of 2023, along with an update regarding production impacts from the recent cold weather in North Dakota. Production in the fourth quarter of 2023 exceeded the top end of the Company's guidance ranges with total production of 103,500 BOE per day (guidance of 95,000 to 99,000 BOE per day), and liquids production of 67,100 barrels per day (guidance of 60,500 to 64,500 barrels per day). The outperformance was driven by continued strong productivity from both the Company's 2023 well program and base production. Capital spending in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $91 million.

Talos Energy announced that Talos Production, a wholly owned subsidiary of Talos, has priced an upsized offering of $625 million in aggregate principal amount of new 9.000% Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2029 and $625 million in aggregate principal amount of new 9.375% Second-Priority Senior Secured Notes due 2031.

Tellurian has hired investment banker Lazard amid a search for investors and customers for its Driftwood LNG export terminal, the company said.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures fell as chip stocks sagged on a dour revenue forecast from Intel, while a crucial inflation print that could influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy outlook topped investors' watch list. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index is due later in the day. European equities gained, boosted by upbeat quarterly updates from luxury group LVMH and spirits maker Remy Cointreau. In Asia, Chinese stocks dropped as investors locked in profits and cautiously awaited more details on the stimulus plans, while Japan's Nikkei slumped as chip-sector shares tumbled in line with U.S. peers. The dollar edged lower, while gold prices rose. Oil prices slipped on the prospect that oil shipping disruptions in the Red Sea may ease as Chinese officials have asked Iran to help rein in attacks on ships by the Houthis.

