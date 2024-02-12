Oil Trading Lower, on a Stronger Dollar and as Investors Take Profits Following Last Week’s Outsized Gains

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities. The major equity futures are hovering near the flatline as investors await U.S. CPI data due on Tuesday, followed by initial claims and retail sales data on Wednesday, and lastly, the PPI print on Friday.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are trading lower this morning, on a stronger dollar and as investors take profits following last week’s outsized gains where which were fueled by tensions abroad and refining outages. Traders are continuing to digest the latest news out of the Middle East as over the weekend, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said the situation in Gaza is moving towards a diplomatic solution and that the nation never sought to expand the war throughout the region. However, the Israeli military carried out a series of strikes in Gaza on the city of Rafah, which dims hopes of a resolution. OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al Ghais said the group is in active talks with several nations to join OPEC+ following the recent addition of Brazil. The names of the nations will be announced after the completion of the ongoing talks.

Natural gas futures are extending their losses, following last week’s 10% decrease, amid weak demand and as investors expect a lighter-than-average draw for this week’s storage data print. Preliminary estimates for EIA storage data week-ended February 9thhave a draw of (70) to (80) Bcf vs the 5-year average of (149) Bcf. Reuters reportedmultiple former officials from the prior two Republican US administrations urged Congress to reverse the Biden administration's pause on approvals of LNG exports, stating that the shipments promote global stability.

Aramco expects demand for oil of 104 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024 and 105 million bpd in 2025, its CEO Amin Nasser said.

Curtiss-Wright announced that it has signed a Technology Cooperation Agreement with PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. to design, manufacture, test, and provide operational support for a Subsea Canned Motor Boosting System, to be deployed mudline at a Petrobras production field in the Campos Basin, Brazil.

According to Reuters, European auto battery manufacturer ACC, co-owned by Stellantis, Mercedes and TotalEnergies, on Monday announced the completion of a major financing round for the development of three "gigafactories" in France, Germany and Italy.

CNX Resources announced that it intends, subject to market and other conditions, to offer and sell in a private placement to eligible purchasers $400 million of senior notes due 2032. The Notes will be guaranteed by all of CNX's restricted subsidiaries that guarantee its revolving credit facility. Concurrently with this offering, we commenced a tender offer to purchase for cash any and all of our 7.250% senior notes due 2027 validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. The Tender Offer is made only by and pursuant to the terms of the Offer to Purchase. Additionally, concurrently with this offering and the commencement of the Tender Offer, we issued a conditional notice to redeem all 2027 Notes not purchased in the Tender Offer. The Tender Offer and the Redemption are each conditioned on the consummation of this offering.

Diamondback Energy and Endeavor Energy Resources, L.P., announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement under which Diamondback and Endeavor will merge in a transaction valued at approximately $26 billion, inclusive of Endeavor’s net debt. The combination will create a premier Permian independent operator. The transaction consideration will consist of approximately 117.3 million shares of Diamondback common stock and $8 billion of cash, subject to customary adjustments. The cash portion of the consideration is expected to be funded through a combination of cash on hand, borrowings under the Company’s credit facility and/or proceeds from term loans and senior notes offerings. As result of the transaction, the Company’s existing stockholders are expected to own approximately 60.5% of the combined company and Endeavor’s equity holders are expected to own approximately 39.5% of the combined company. The transaction was unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and has all necessary Endeavor approvals.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners announced that we have entered into an agreement that sets forth the terms of our previously announced conversion to a new Delaware corporation, Calumet Inc.

Wall Street futures were subdued, with caution looming ahead of a data-packed week for insights into the Federal Reserve’s rate cut outlook. European shares climbed as investors awaited crucial economic data points through the week. Gold edged lower due to an uptick in the dollar. Oil prices slipped as investors indulged in some profit-taking after last week's rally.

