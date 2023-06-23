Oil Trading Lower as Investors Remain Concerned Over Demand

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a broadly lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities and in the major equity futures. U.S. stock index futures fell as investor sentiment remained damp due to the hawkish interest-rate outlook of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in his two-day congressional testimony.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are trading lower for the second-consecutive session as investors remain concerned over demand as central banks across the Atlantic increased their benchmark rates in an attempt to reduce high inflation. Traders continue to focus on demand concerns, which outweighed signs of supply tightness, as yesterday’s EIA data showed a 3.8 million drawdown in crude stocks. Hawkish comments from central banks have also lent support to the dollar, which is weighing on oil prices.

Natural gas futures are trading lower as NOAA's 6-10 day outlook shows above-normal temps over much of the US, especially in TX. Below-normal temps are seen over the Great Lakes region, eastern Corn Belt/OH Valley, Appalachians and the Mid-Atlantic region.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

An Oregon county sued Exxon, Chevron, other major oil and coal companies, and industry groups, seeking over $50 billion to counter the harms caused by extreme weather fueled by climate change.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Tamboran Resources said it had signed two non-binding agreements with units of BPand Shell for an annual supply of 4.4 million metric tons liquefied natural gas from its proposed Northern Territory LNG (NTLNG) project.

Eni and its Norwegian unit Vaar have agreed to buy private-equity backed Neptune Energy in a deal valuing the assets of the gas and oil producer at $4.9 billion including debt, the two groups said on Friday.

Nauticus Robotics announced that it has been awarded a contract with Petrobras, one of the world’s largest energy companies, to deploy Aquanaut, the Company’s autonomous subsea robot, to support Petrobras’ offshore activities.

Petrobras said the reinjection of natural gas in wells is essential to its oil production, especially in its pre-salt fields.

Shell has resumed maintenance work at Norway's Nyhamna gas processing plant, which had been postponed last week due to a problem with the facility's cooling systems, the company said in a statement late.

Alimentation Couche-Tard announced that TotalEnergies has accepted the Corporation's firm offer to acquire certain European retail assets from TotalEnergies, as announced earlier this year on March 16, 2023.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

No significant news.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Granite received multiple awards from the Associated General Contractors of Washington (AGCW) at this year’s Build Washington Awards. Each year, AGCW recognizes the top projects completed and submitted by members from across the state as well as the most effective safety programs and teams from the past year.

The Board of Directors of Matson declared a third quarter dividend of $0.32 per common share. The dividend represents a one-cent, or 3.2%, increase over the previous quarter's dividend and will be paid on September 7, 2023 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 3, 2023.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Phillips 66 reported unplanned flaring at Wilmington, California refinery.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures fell as investor sentiment remained weak due to the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's hawkish outlook on interest-rates during his two-day congressional testimony. European shares edged down at the end of a central bank policy-packed week that reinforced views that interest rates could stay higher for longer. Japan's Nikkei ended lower as investors booked profits ahead of an end-of-month portfolio rebalancing sell-off. The dollar drew support from a bout of risk aversion. Gold prices were up. Oil prices slid and was heading for a weekly decline on demand worries after latest rate hikes.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Rich Pontillo. This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.