Oil Trading Lower as Anticipation for Chinese Economic Data Grows

The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the crude complex. U.S equity futures are mixed as investors brace themselves for more quarterly earnings reports.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are trading lower, following last week’s short-covering rally as investors wait for Chinese economic data which will provide more color on the country’s demand recovery. On Tuesday, China will release their first-quarter GDP data which is expected to be positive for commodities as forecasts suggest they will account for most of 2023 demand growth. However, according to the IEA, further supply tightening by OPEC+ is anticipated to hurt economic growth during the latter half of the year. Oil exports from northern Iraq to Turkey remain halted for almost three weeks which is lending additional support to futures.

Natural gas futures are up as the NOAA’s 8-14 day outlook forecasts below-normal temperatures for key consuming regions.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron, kicked off a road trip today across the U.S. Gulf Coast to showcase an innovative new gasoline blend with more than 50 percent renewable content. People from Chevron and Toyota will be driving Toyota’s Tundra, RAV4 and Camry on this road trip with the objective of demonstrating the fuel, which is more than 40 percent less carbon intensive than traditional gasoline on a lifecycle basis.

Legal & General Investment Management and Christian Brothers Investment Services have joined forces to file a shareholder resolution at ExxonMobil's 2023 shareholder meeting, demanding greater climate-related transparency from the global oil giant.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Petrobras said it will cut natural gas prices by an average 8.1% starting May 1 when compared with the February-April quarter.

Shell launched its first electric ferry globally at its Singapore refinery and said it would work with the city-state's port authority to cut emissions from ships.

Danimer Scientific and TotalEnergies Corbion, both leading bioplastics companies focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials, announced that they have developed a new compostable coffee pod biopolymer that is in compliance with proposed EU packaging regulations.

TotalEnergies announced the delivery of a first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo to the Dhamra LNG terminal, located in the state of Odisha on the east coast of India and owned and operated by Adani Total Private Limited (ATPL), a 50-50 joint venture between TotalEnergies and Adani. This delivery enables the gradual commissioning of the terminal, which is expected to start commercial operations at the end of May 2023.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Mizuho Securities downgraded ConocoPhillips to Neutral from Buy.

Wells Fargo Securities downgraded Ovinitiv Inc to Equal Weight from Overweight.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

Tudor Pickering Holt downgraded Valero Energy to Hold from Buy.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Genesis Energy announced several executive leadership promotions, effective immediately. Ryan Sims has been promoted to President and Chief Commercial Officer and Kristen Jesulaitis has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer and Chief Legal Officer. Both will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Grant Sims. Louie Nicol has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer and will report to Kristen Jesulaitis.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street stock index futures were largely flat as investors awaited more bank earnings. European shares inched up as investors remained optimistic about U.S. corporate earnings this week, while awaiting more economic data to assess the health of euro zone economies. In Asian Equities, Japan's Nikkei ended in green rising for the seventh straight session, as a weaker yen lifted exporters and bank shares tracked sharp gains of their U.S. peers at the end of last week. Oil prices fell as investors eyed Chinese economic data for signs of demand recovery in the world's second-largest oil consumer. Gold prices rose and the dollar advanced slightly as mixed economic data prompted investors to reassess the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate hike trajectory.

