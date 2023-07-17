Oil Trading Lower after Weaker than Expected Chinese Economic Growth

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a broadly lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities and in the major equity futures. U.S. stock index futures edged lower after last week's strong gains, as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of quarterly results from industry heavyweights through the week.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are trading lower for the second-consecutive session after weaker than expected Chinese economic growth fueled concern over demand in the world's second-biggest oil consumer while a partial restart of halted Libyan output also pressured prices. China's GDP grew 6.3% year on year in the second quarter, compared with analyst forecasts of 7.3%, with its post-pandemic recovery faltering rapidly owing to weakening demand at home and abroad. Oil also came under pressure from the resumption of output at two of the three Libyan fields that were shut last week. Output had been halted by a protest against the abduction of a former finance minister.

Natural gas futures are trading lower for the fourth-straight day on forecasts for less hot weather in the U.S. Northeast, a rise in output and reduced amounts of fuel flowing to the country's LNG export plants as maintenance is ongoing at some facilities.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron is comfortable with buying U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) on long-term contracts rather than constructing its own U.S. domestic export facility, said Freeman Shaheen, the company's head of global gas.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Indian Oil has signed long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) import deals with United Arab Emirates' s Abu Dhabi Gas Liquefaction Co Ltd (ADNOC LNG) and France's TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies, Aramco and SABIC have for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa successfully converted oil derived from plastic waste into ISCC+ certified circular polymers. The plastic pyrolysis oil, also called plastic waste derived oil (PDO), was processed at the SATORP refinery jointly owned by Aramco and TotalEnergies, in Jubail, Saudi Arabia. It was then used as a feedstock by Petrokemya, a SABIC affiliate, to produce certified circular polymers.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Jefferies downgraded Berry to Hold from Buy.

Chesapeake Energy announced that it has achieved recertification of its natural gas production across the entirety of its Marcellus operations, which averaged approximately 4.4 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gross natural gas per day during the first quarter of 2023. The company received a grade A under the MiQ methane emissions standard and a grade A- from Equitable Origin's EO100™ Standard for Responsible Energy Development, which focuses on environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance.

Siebert Williams Shank downgraded DEN to Hold from Buy and PDCE to Hold from Buy

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

SLB said it is halting shipments of products and technology into Russia from all its operations over an expansion of Western sanctions.

U.S. Silica Holdings announced that it has appointed Jimmi Sue Smith to its Board of Directors effective July 14, 2023. The election of Ms. Smith increases the size of the Company's Board to eight members. Ms. Smith will also serve as an independent member of the Audit Committee of the Board.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

CIBC initiated Williams Companies with a Neutral.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were subdued after last week's gains, as investors geared up for a packed week of corporate earnings from industry heavyweights. European shares fell as luxury group Richemont slumped on weaker-than-expected organic sales growth. In Asian equity market, Chinese stocks closed down weighed by weak domestic GDP data. Gold prices were little changed whereas the dollar hovered around 15-month low. Oil dropped after disappointing Chinese data dented demand hopes, while a partial restart of halted Libyan output also pressured.

