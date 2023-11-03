Oil Trading Higher, Supply Concerns Driven by Conflict in the Middle East Ease

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, supported by strength in the underlying commodities and the major equity futures. U.S. stock index futures turned positive as a weaker-than-expected job growth report underscored investor expectations that the Federal Reserve was done with its tightening campaign. The Labor Department's report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 150,000 jobs in October, against expectations of a 180,000 increase. While the unemployment rate was 3.9%, higher than expectations of remaining steady at 3.8%, the average earnings grew 0.2% on a monthly basis, compared with forecasts of 0.3% growth.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are trading higher for the second-straight session but headed for a second consecutive week of losses as supply concerns driven by conflict in the Middle East eased, while the demand outlook from China remained uncertain. A private sector survey showed China's services activity expanded at a slightly faster pace in October, but sales grew at the softest rate in 10 months and employment stagnated as business confidence waned. Meanwhile, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will make his first public comments since Hamas and Israel went to war, a speech that will be scrutinized for clues on how the group's role in the conflict might evolve.

Natural gas futures are extending gains for the second consecutive day with seasonally colder weather coming in mid-November and as the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants rose to near-record highs.

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Equinor discovered oil and gas about four kilometers west of the Oseberg field in the North Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said. The exploration well was drilled from the Oseberg C platform, making it possible to tie the new find into the Oseberg field, the Petroleum Directorate said in a statement. Preliminary estimates of the size of the discovery in the Eiriksson formation are between 0.2 and 0.4 million standard cubic meters of recoverable oil equivalents, it said.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

EOG Resources reported third quarter 2023 results. Third Quarter Highlights: Increased 2024+ cash return commitment to minimum 70 percent of annual free cash flow; Increased regular quarterly dividend by 10 percent to $0.91 per share, a $3.64 per share indicated annual rate; Declared special dividend of $1.50 per share; Repurchased $61 million of shares during the third quarter; Earned adjusted net income of $2.0 billion, or $3.44 per share; Generated $1.5 billion of free cash flow.

Enerplus announced financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2023 and increased production guidance. Enerplus reported third quarter 2023 net income of $127.7 million, or $0.61 per share (basic), compared to net income of $305.9 million, or $1.32 per share (basic), in the same period in 2022. Adjusted net income(1) for the third quarter of 2023 was $137.2 million, or $0.65 per share (basic), compared to $207.9 million, or $0.90 per share (basic), during the same period in 2022. Net income and adjusted net income were lower compared to the prior year period primarily due to lower realized commodity prices and production during the third quarter of 2023.

Pioneer Natural Resources reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Pioneer reported third quarter net income attributable to common shareholders of $1.3 billion, or $5.41 per diluted share. These results include the effects of noncash mark-to-market adjustments and certain other unusual items. Excluding these items, non-GAAP adjusted income for the third quarter was $1.4 billion, or $5.83 per diluted share. Cash flow from operating activities for the third quarter was $2.1 billion.

Ring Energy reported operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2023. For the third quarter of 2023, the Company reported a net loss of $(7.5) million, or $(0.04) per diluted share, which included a $33.9 million before-tax non-cash unrealized commodity derivative loss, $2.2 million in before-tax share-based compensation, and $(0.2) million in before-tax transaction related costs. The Company’s Adjusted Net Income (which excludes the after-tax impact of the adjustments) was $26.3 million, or $0.13 per diluted share. In the second quarter of 2023, the Company reported net income of $28.8 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, which included a $3.1 million before-tax non-cash unrealized commodity derivative gain, $2.3 million for before-tax share-based compensation, and $0.2 million in before-tax transaction related costs. The Company’s Adjusted Net Income for the second quarter of 2023 was $28.0 million, or $0.14 per diluted share. For the third quarter of 2022, Ring reported net income of $75.1 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, which included a $47.7 million before-tax non-cash unrealized commodity derivative gain, $1.5 million in before-tax share-based compensation, and $1.1 million in before-tax transaction related costs. Adjusted Net Income in the third quarter of 2022 was $32.5 million, or $0.21 per diluted share.

SM Energy announced operating and financial results for the third quarter 2023 and provided certain full year and fourth quarter 2023 guidance. In the third quarter 2023, net income was $222.3 million, or $1.88 per diluted common share, adjusted net income was $1.73 per diluted common share, net cash provided by operating activities was $383.0 million and Adjusted EBITDAX was $475.6 million, all of which exceeded expectations, benefiting from strong oil production, sequentially increased commodity prices and lower production costs. In the third quarter 2023, net cash provided by operating activities of $383.0 million before net change in working capital of $52.9 million totaled $435.9 million and capital expenditures before changes in accruals and other were $228.2 million, resulting in Adjusted free cash flow of $207.7 million, up 119% from the second quarter 2023.

SM Energy's Board of Directors approved a 20% increase in the fixed dividend policy, pursuant to which the Company intends to pay $0.72 per share annually, in quarterly increments of $0.18 per share, beginning in the first quarter of 2024. The increased dividend underscores the Company's confidence in its high-quality and long-term asset base and balance sheet strength, while sustainably returning capital to investors with a predictable yield. The dividend provides an approximate 1.8% yield to current market capitalization. Additionally, the Company increased its total capital return to stockholders in the third quarter to $114.1 million, up 31% from the previous quarter. This included the repurchase and retirement of 2,351,642 shares of its common stock and the $0.15 per share quarterly dividend paid August 7, 2023. Since announcing the return of capital program in September 2022, the Company has repurchased approximately 7.7 million shares, or approximately 6% of shares outstanding, at an average price of $34.15 per share and returned approximately $335 million to stockholders, inclusive of dividends and common stock repurchases. Approximately $238 million remains available for repurchases under the Company's stock repurchase program.

Southwestern Energy announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, Southwestern Energy recorded net income of $45 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, including a loss on mark-to-market of unsettled derivatives. Excluding this and other one-time items, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $106 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, and adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $513 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $477 million, net cash flow (non-GAAP) was $477 million and free cash flow (non-GAAP) was $23 million.

Vital Energy reported its third-quarter 2023 financial and operating results. Financial Results. The Company reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $4.9 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, and Adjusted Net Income of $95.8 million, or $5.16 per adjusted diluted share. Cash flows from operating activities were $214.2 million and Consolidated EBITDAX was $286.5 million.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Forum Energy Technologies announced third quarter 2023 revenue of $179 million, a 3% sequential decrease. Orders increased 7% sequentially to $199 million, with a book-to-bill ratio of 111%. The third quarter 2023 net income was $8 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $7 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2023.

Forum Energy Technologies announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Variperm Energy Services for consideration of $150 million of cash and 2 million shares of FET’s common stock, reflecting a valuation of approximately 3.7x Variperm’s trailing twelve months EBITDA as of September 30, 2023. The transaction is expected to close in January 2024 and is subject to customary closing conditions and Canadian regulatory approval.

U.S. Silica Holdings announced its third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2023. Net income for the third quarter was $26.9 million, or $0.34 per diluted share. The third quarter results were impacted by $3.8 million pre-tax, or $0.04 per diluted share after-tax, of charges primarily related to a non-recurring adjustment to depreciation and the loss on extinguishment of debt, resulting in adjusted EPS (a non-GAAP measure) of $0.38 per diluted share. These results compared with net income of $46.3 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023, which was impacted by $1.4 million pre-tax, or $0.01 per diluted share after-tax, of charges primarily related to the loss on extinguishment of debt, resulting in adjusted EPS (a non-GAAP measure) of $0.60 per diluted share.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Enbridge reported third quarter 2023 financial results, reaffirmed its 2023 financial outlook and provided a quarterly business update. Highlights: Third quarter GAAP earnings of $0.5 billion or $0.26 per common share, compared with GAAP earnings of $1.3 billion or $0.63 per common share in 2022; Adjusted earnings of $1.3 billion or $0.62 per common share, compared with $1.4 billion or $0.67 per common share in 2022; Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $3.9 billion, an increase of 3%, compared with $3.8 billion in 2022; Reaffirmed 2023 full year financial guidance for EBITDA and DCF inclusive of the recent share offering dilution.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments), through its wholly owned subsidiary CPPIB Renewables Europe S.à.r.l., announced it has agreed to terms with a wholly owned subsidiary of Enbridge to sell its 24.5% stake in two German offshore wind assets, Hohe See and Albatros.

Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings reported third-quarter 2023 results and provided updated 2023 guidance. Third-Quarter Results. Reported Net income attributable to PAA of $203 million and Net cash provided by operating activities of $85 million. Delivered strong results with Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA of $662 million. 2023 Guidance Update. Raising guidance for full-year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA to $2.60 - $2.65 billion from $2.45 - $2.55 billion.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures tracking the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 slipped after a bleak holiday-quarter forecast from Apple. Investors keenly await the non-farm payrolls report, due later in the day, which is expected to show job growth likely slowed last month. The ISM and S&P Global service sector surveys are also on the economic calendar. European shares rose, led by automobile stocks, as signs of an end to monetary policy tightening by major central banks boosted sentiment. Among Asian equities, Hong Kong stocks posted their best one-day performance in three months, while China stocks also gained as a survey showed the country's services activity picked up in October. Oil prices were little changed, while gold prices ticked up. Meanwhile, the dollar edged lower against a basket of currencies.

