Oil Trading Higher, Reversing Early Morning Losses Following Release of U.S. Jobs Data

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, supported by strength in the crude complex and in the major equity indices. U.S. stock index futures turned positive on Friday as the unemployment rate edged higher in February, while monthly wage growth slowed, easing fears of an aggressive rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its next meeting. The employment report showed non-farm payrolls increased by 311,000 jobs last month, surpassing expectations of a 205,000 job increase. The unemployment rate rose to 3.6%, against expectations that it would remain unchanged at 3.4%.

Following three-consecutive sessions of declines, WTI and Brent crude oil futures are trading higher, reversing early morning losses following the release of U.S. jobs data. Oil prices turned positive as fresh labor data calmed worries about the prospect of steep interest rate hikes in the United States hitting fuel demand. U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell previously warned of higher and potentially faster rate hikes, saying the Fed was wrong in initially thinking inflation was "transitory". Its next decision meeting is planned for March 21-22. The EU struck a deal to cut final energy consumption across the bloc by 11.7% by 2030, a goal lawmakers said would help fight climate change and curb Europe's use of Russian fossil fuels.

Natural gas futures are down in early trading, sliding to a two-week low on forecasts for less cold weather and lower heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

US INTEGRATEDS

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

BP's emissions in 2022 were broadly unchanged from the previous year at around 340 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent, according to its annual report and Reuterscalculations. Chief Bernard Looney's pay doubled to around $12 million after BP reported a record profit of $28 billion and hiked its dividend, but infuriated climate activists by rowing back on plans to slash oil and gas output and emissions by 2030. BP does not include in this measure emissions from fuels it sold but that were derived from crude oil it did not produce.

Eni and CFS (Commonwealth Fusion Systems), a spin-out of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), signed a cooperation agreement, with the aim of accelerating the industrialization of fusion energy. Eni invested for the first time in CFS in 2018 and is its strategic shareholder. This agreement strengthens the partnership between the two companies, combining Eni's engineering and project management experience with a series of projects in support of CFS, and the development and distribution of fusion energy on an industrial scale.

Petrobras and Shell will work together to identify potential opportunities to explore for and produce crude and natural gas, Petrobras said. Under a memorandum of understanding signed by the companies, Petrobras and Shell will focus on exploration opportunities inside and outside the country's offshore pre-salt fields, a key oil-bearing area off the coast of southeastern Brazil.

According to Reuters, Shell said Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, a leading Japanese shipping company, and FueLNG, a joint venture between Keppel Offshore & Marine and Shell Eastern Petroleum, have completed the first bunkering to an LNG-fuelled pure car and truck carrier vessel in Singapore.

Deliveries were blocked from leaving TotalEnergies' refineries and depots, a company spokesperson said, as workers extended a strike over planned pension reforms to a fourth day.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

U.S. E&PS

Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy with an Add rating.

CANADIAN E&PS

OILFIELD SERVICES

CES Energy Solutions announced the Company's results for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Further, CES announced that it will pay a cash dividend of $0.020 per common share on April 14, 2023 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2023. In the fourth quarter CES generated revenue of $562.7 million, representing a sequential increase of $38.0 million or 7% compared to Q3 2022, as the Company experienced revenue growth throughout the business. Q4 2022 revenue also represented an increase of 53% compared to Q4 2021 as activity levels have seen a significant increase year over year. Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2022 was $40.4 million compared to $24.7 million in Q4 2021.

ATB Capital Markets upgraded Shawcor to Outperform from Sector Perform.

BMO downgraded Shawcor to Market Perform from Outperform.

DRILLERS

REFINERS

Mizuho upgraded Marathon Petroleum to Buy from Neutral.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Enbridge announced that it will redeem all of its outstanding 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Series 2018-B due 2078 (CUSIP: 29250N 477) on April 15, 2023. The Notes will be redeemed at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the Redemption Date. Unless Enbridge defaults in making payment of the Redemption Price on the Notes, interest will cease to accrue on and after the Redemption Date.

Scorpio Tankers announced that effective on March 2, 2023, the Company has expanded the size of its Board of Directors by one seat, and appointed Sujata Parekh Kumar to the Board. Ms. Kumar will serve as a Class III Director and the Board has determined that Ms. Kumar is an “independent director” as such term is defined under Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the New York Stock Exchange Listing Manual.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures fell as the selloff in SVB Financial shares extended into premarket trading, while investors awaited a key jobs report for more clues on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path. European shares tumbled. Japan's Nikkei slumped snapping a five-day winning streak as financials slipped after the central bank's decision to maintain stimulus settings hurt their profit outlook. Oil prices were lower on worries about the prospect of steep interest rate hikes in the United States hitting fuel demand. Gold prices edged up while the dollar fell.

