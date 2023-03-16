Oil Trading Higher Following Previous Session’s 15-Month Lows

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to lower start, looking past by mild strength in the underlying commodities and pressured by slight weakness in the major equity indices. U.S. stock index futures were mixed as the Swiss central bank's lifeline for embattled Credit Suisse did little to boost investor sentiment as they awaited economic data for clues on the outlook for U.S. interest rates.

Following three-consecutive sessions of declines, WTI and Brent crude oil futures are trading higher, recovering from the previous session's 15-month lows, as markets calmed somewhat after Credit Suisse was thrown a financial lifeline by Swiss regulators. Oil prices turned positive as China's oil demand is set to rebound to record highs in 2023, leading global growth after authorities dismantled strict COVID-19 curbs. Additionally, media reports after the close yesterday stated that the G-7 is opposed to lowering the Russian oil price cap from its current $60/barrel.

Natural gas futures are up in early trading as the NOAA's 6-10 day outlook shows below-normal temps across the western half of the US, especially over parts of Calif, extending northeastward through the central and northern Rockies.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron is urging Venezuela to clean up Lake Maracaibo in the hope of almost doubling the amount of oil that can be loaded on its ships, which currently risk running aground because of an accumulation of sediment.

ExxonMobil announced the successful startup of its Beaumont refinery expansion project, which adds 250,000 barrels per day of capacity to one of the largest refining and petrochemical complexes along the U.S. Gulf Coast. Supported by the company’s growing crude production in the Permian Basin, the largest refinery expansion in more than a decade will help meet growing demand for affordable, reliable energy.

Deliveries remain blocked from the Fos refinery in southern France operated by ExxonMobil subsidiary Esso for the ninth day due to the strike over the government's planned pension reform, a union representative told Reuters.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Shell has ruled out setting targets to cut emissions in absolute terms from customers' use of its products, the company's chair said in a report published on Thursday, saying it was against shareholder interests and would not be effective.

TotalEnergies and Canadian convenience store leader Alimentation Couche-Tard have signed agreements covering TotalEnergies' retail networks in four European countries.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

On March 10, 2023, Coterra Energy entered into a revolving credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., as administrative agent, and certain lenders and issuing banks party thereto. The aggregate revolving commitments under the Credit Agreement are $1.5 billion, with a discretionary swingline sub-facility of up to $100 million and a letter of credit sub-facility of up to $500 million. The Company may also increase the revolving commitments under the Credit Agreement by up to an additional $500 million subject to certain conditions and the agreement of the lenders providing commitments with respect to such increase.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

Safe Bulkers announced that, on recommendation of the Corporate Governance, Nominating and Compensation Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) voted to expand the size of the Board from seven directors to nine directors and to elect Kristin H. Holth and Marina Hajioannou to fill the new positions, effective immediately. On March 15, 2023, Mses. Holth and Hajioannou accepted such appointments, effective on such date. The Board has determined that Ms. Holth is independent for purposes of the NYSE independence standards and has appointed Ms. Holth to serve on the Corporate Governance, Nominating and Compensation Committee and the Audit Committee.

REFINERS

CVR Energy will replace Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, March 21. Apollo Global Management is acquiring Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings in a transaction expected to close soon pending final conditions.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Nasdaq futures rose as the Swiss central bank's lifeline for Credit Suisse calmed global markets, with investors awaiting more economic data to assess the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening path. European shares gained in a choppy trading session, with caution prevailing ahead of a closely watched European Central Bank rate decision. Japan's Nikkei closed lower. Gold prices edged up as dollar weakened. Oil prices were slightly higher after sliding to a 15-month lows. Later in the day jobless claims and housing starts numbers are scheduled to be released.

