Oil Trading Higher, Extending a Recovery From a 15-Month Low

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is pointing to a higher start, supported by further gains in the crude complex and in the major equity futures which spiked as banking stocks steadied on news of Credit Suisse’s rescue plan and as focus turns to the outcome of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures continued to ticker higher for the second-straight session, extending a recovery from a 15-month low hit the previous day, as the rescue of Credit Suisse eased worries about global banking sector risks that could hit economic growth and reduce fuel demand. Sentiment across financial markets also improved after major central banks said they would enhance market liquidity and support the banking system and ahead of the Fed’s interest rates decision. The dollar index also steadied after hitting a five-week low in the previous session. Also coming into view are the latest U.S. oil inventory reports, which analyst expect to show lower crude and product inventories.

Natural gas futures are flat in early trading, seesawing in and out of negative territory as weather models remained roughly unchanged and as traders look for updates around Freeport LNG’s issues.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Three police officers have been seriously injured during clashes with protesters at ExxonMobil's Fos-sur-Mer oil refinery near the port city of Marseille, said the Marseille police department. This happened as the government took steps to order workers to resume operations at the refinery. BFM TV had earlier broadcast images of the refinery site enveloped in tear gas, while some demonstrators intermittently threw objects at police lines.

The French government has taken steps to requisition staff to ensure the functioning of Exxon Mobil's Fos-sur-Mer petrol depot, said government minister Clement Beaune, amid growing unrest over plans to raise the French retirement age.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Offshore workers employed by Sparrows Offshore Services on BP’s North Sea installations have called off the strike action after securing an extra three weeks paid leave on BP assets, British union Unite said.

Safe Zephyrus has arrived in Brazil and preparations are ongoing for contract commencement with Petrobras on 1 May 2023. Safe Eurus started its new four-year contract with Petrobras on 17 February 2023 following directly from the expiry of the previous contract. Safe Eurus was expected to be off hire for approximately 35 days in April/May 2023. The off-hire period has now been moved to Q1 2024. Petrobras contract compliance works, hull cleaning and SPS will now be conducted then.

Brazil's environmental regulator Ibama has asked Petrobras for additional information on its plan to drill at the mouth of the Amazon river before authorizing the company to test its emergency oil spill response, the agency's president told Reuters.

Shell has relaunched the sale of its stake in the PCK Schwedt oil refinery outside Berlin after the German government last year took control of the plant from its Russian operator, industry sources told Reuters.

TotalEnergies plans to shut its Normandy oil refinery, a company spokesperson said as a strike against government changes to pensions entered its 14th day.

About 36% of operational staff at TotalEnergies' refineries and depots were on strike on Tuesday morning, a company spokesperson said, as the industrial action against the government's pension changes stretched into its 14th day.

Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies to Overweight from Equal Weight.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil to Sector Outperform from Sector Perform.

Scotiabank downgraded Suncor Energy to Sector Perform from Sector Outperform.

U.S. E&PS

Sempra announced that its 70%-owned subsidiary, Sempra Infrastructure Partners, LP, reached a positive final investment decision (FID) for the development, construction and operation of the Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project in Jefferson County, Texas. Sempra Infrastructure closed its joint venture with an affiliate of ConocoPhillips, as well as announced an agreement to sell an indirect, non-controlling interest in the project to an infrastructure fund managed by KKR. Additionally, Sempra Infrastructure announced the closing of the project's $6.8 billion non-recourse debt financing and the issuance of the final notice to proceed under the project's engineering, procurement and construction agreement.

Hi-Crush announced that it has entered into an agreement with Pioneer Natural Resources to deploy Hi-Crush’s sixth OnCore mobile mining unit to supply frac sand for use in Pioneer’s well completions activity in the Midland Basin.

Tudor Pickering Holt upgraded Range Resources Corp. to Buy from Hold

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Halliburton introduced the RockJet family of reservoir-optimized shaped charges. The RockJet family of charges was developed at the Advanced Perforating Flow Laboratory at the Halliburton Jet Research Center using real rock under downhole conditions to optimize downhole performance.

ProFrac Holding announced financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022. Consolidated revenues totaled $794.1 million, up roughly 14% sequentially. The increase was driven by a higher active fleet count and material sales, slightly offset by lower average pricing on the fleets acquired from USWS and lower efficiencies during the quarter, some of which were weather related. Net income for the fourth quarter declined 17% to $116 million, or $0.82 per Class A share. Excluding the operating results attributable to Flotek, net income totaled $123.8 million.

Select Energy Services announced that its board of directors has authorized a new $50 million share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase its outstanding shares of Class A common stock. This new authorization is in addition to the $8.6 million remaining outstanding under the Company's previous $25 million authorization, as of December 31, 2022. The combined outstanding repurchase authorization represents nearly ten percent of the Company's outstanding Class A common stock based on the closing price on Friday, March 17, 2023.

Vulcan Materials said that Mexican security forces illegally took possession last week of its port terminal in southern Mexico, as an extended legal battle over its nearby limestone mining activities plays out.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures edged higher, with investors taking heart from the rescue of Credit Suisse while waiting for the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy decision. European shares rose with banking stocks leading the recovery. China and Hong Kong shares ended higher. The dollar steadied, while gold slipped. Oil rose, extending recovery from a 15-month low price.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.