Oil Trading Higher Despite Investors Remaining Cautious Ahead of Fed Chair Powell's Remarks

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a broadly higher start, supported by strength in the crude complex and in the major equity futures. U.S. stock index futures edged higher ahead of a keenly awaited speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole summit that could indicate the central bank's next interest rate move at its September meeting.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are trading higher for the second-straight session despite Investors remaining cautious ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's remarks which lifted the dollar to a 10-week high. Meanwhile, Talks between Turkey and Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan regional government on northern Iraqi crude oil exports are set to continue after officials failed to reach agreement this week on a resumption of exports.

Natural gas futures are down in early trading as NOAA's 6-10 day outlook continues to call for above-normal temps over the Southwest, central US and the Gulf coast region.

By Sector:

US INTEGRATEDS

Unions at Chevron's liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Australia warned that work stoppages could cost the U.S. energy major billions in exports if workers' demands on wages and conditions were not met.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

No significant news.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Following the initial acceptance period of the voluntary and conditional public takeover bid launched by Saverex NV (the "Bidder") for all shares and share options issued by Exmar ("Exmar" or the "Target") not already owned by it or persons affiliated with it (the "Bid"), the Bidder currently holds a total of 44,234,979 shares in the Target, representing 74.35% of the outstanding shares in the Target. Taking into account the shares in the Target held by Nicolas Saverys (7,924 shares) and by Exmar (2,026,013 shares), the Bidder and persons affiliated with it together hold 46,268,916 shares, representing 77.76% of the outstanding shares in the Target. As previously announced, the Bidder decided to voluntarily reopen the Bid without conditions from Monday 28 August 2023 to Friday 15 September 2023 at 16:00 (Belgian time). Shareholders who have not yet accepted the Bid will thus be able to accept the Bid during this second acceptance period. The payment of the bid price for the shares offered during the second acceptance period is scheduled for Monday 2 October 2023.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures edged higher ahead of an eagerly awaited speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole summit for hints on the outlook for interest rates. European shares rose, led by mining and energy stocks. Japan's Nikkei ended 2% lower, as chip-related heavyweights Advantest and Tokyo Electron dropped. Oil prices jumped more than 1% as the dollar held firm near an 11-week peak against major peers, while gold eased.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Rich Pontillo.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.