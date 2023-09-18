Oil Trading Higher, Citi Predicts Brent Could Hit $100 a Barrel This Year

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set for a higher start, supported by strength in the crude complex, while US equity futures are slightly lower this morning ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision later this week.

Adding to three-consecutive weeks of gains, oil futures on both sides of the Atlantic are trading higher on a weaker dollar and as Citi becomes the latest bank to predict that Brent could break above $100 a barrel this year. Brent contracts are approaching $95, and are continuing to be supported by supply cuts from Saudi Arabia and Russia, which ANZ analysts believe could leave the market exposed to further price spikes in 2024. However, a weak post-pandemic economic recovery from China continues to limit gains.

Natural gas futures steadied, despite forecasts for cooler weather and lower demand within the next two weeks.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

The state of California has sued major oil companies including Exxon Mobil, Shell, and Chevron, accusing them of playing down the risks posed by fossil fuels, according to a court filing on Friday.

Australia's Offshore Alliance union said on Saturday workers were going on a 24-hour strike at Chevron's Australian LNG facilities.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Venture Global LNG's chief executive insisted recently that the company's development of U.S. liquefied natural gas plants has not been slowed by international court battles over its failure to deliver cargoes to contract holders, including BP and Shell.

Brazil will likely end up exploring the Equatorial Margin for oil but state-run Petrobrasshould adopt a "cautious" approach given the need for precautions to protect the environment, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Sunday.

Following the devastating floods in Libya last week, TotalEnergies answered Libya's National Oil Corporation's call for support from the very first hours of the tragedy. The Company mobilized land and air logistical resources to provide emergency aid for the thousands of people affected by the disaster in the Derna region, in the east of the country.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Berry announced that it has successfully completed the acquisition of Macpherson Energy Corporation, a privately held Kern County, California operator, previously announced in June. The Company has also updated its guidance for the full-year 2023 in connection with the acquisition.

Capital One Securities initiated Permian Resources with an Overweight.

Gerdes Energy Research upgraded Vital Energy to Buy from Neutral.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

No significant news.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Calumet Specialty Products Partners announced that Montana Renewables LLC is hosting an event with the Montana community to celebrate the first receipts of Camelina Oil into its Great Falls renewable fuels facility today. Representatives of the State, County and City governments along with suppliers and supporters of rural agricultural development will attend today's ceremony in Great Falls, Montana at 10 am local time.

Valero Energy on authorized a share repurchase of up to $2.5 billion, with no expiration date.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures tracking Wall Street's main indexes were marginally higher after a pounding in the prior session and ahead of a widely expected pause in Federal Reserve interest rate hikes later this week. European shares eased as investors braced for a week packed with global central bank meetings, including rate decisions from Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the United States. Gold prices hit one-week highs on bets of Fed pause while the dollar edged lower. Oil prices rose for a third straight session, buoyed by forecasts of a widening supply deficit in the fourth quarter after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended cuts and by optimism about demand recovery in China.

