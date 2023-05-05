Oil Trading Higher But Remains on Track for Third Consecutive Week of Losses

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, supported by strength in the crude complex and in the major equity futures. U.S. stock index futures pared back some gains after data showed U.S. jobs grew more than expected in April, and a fairly strong wage growth prompted investors to temper their expectations of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve. The U.S. economy added 253,000 jobs in April, beating expectations of 180,000 while the unemployment rate changed little to 3.4% from 3.5% in the previous month.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are trading higher but remain on track for a third-consecutive week of losses after markets registered dramatic drops on fears of a weakening U.S. economy and slowing Chinese demand. A weaker dollar and expectations of potential supply cuts at the next OPEC+ meeting in June provided additional support to oil prices.

Natural gas futures are extending declines for the fifth-straight session as the NOAA's 6-10 day outlook shows above-normal temps for most of the Pacific Northwest and Northern Intermountain region, and from the Rockies to the Atlantic Coast, especially around the north-central MS Valley.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Ithaca Energy announced it has signed an agreement with Shell which defines a marketing process for Shell's 30% working interest in Cambo.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Coterra Energy reported first-quarter 2023 financial and operating results. Net Income (GAAP) totaled $677 million, or $0.88 per share. Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) was $661 million, or $0.87 per share.

Enerplus announced financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2023. The Company reported first quarter 2023 cash flow from operating activities and adjusted funds flow of $241.4 million and $260.4 million , respectively, compared to $196.0 million and $261.9 million , respectively, in the first quarter of 2022. Cash flow from operating activities increased from the prior year period primarily due to changes in non-cash working capital. Enerplus reported first quarter 2023 net income of $137.5 million , or $0.63 per share (basic), compared to net income of $33.2 million , or $0.14 per share (basic), in the same period in 2022. Excluding certain non-cash or non-recurring items, adjusted net income (1) for the first quarter of 2023 was $140.7 million , or $0.65 per share (basic), compared to $145.8 million , or $0.60 per share (basic), during the same period in 2022. First quarter 2023 net income was higher than the prior year period primarily due to a gain in commodity derivative instruments compared to a commodity derivative instrument loss in the prior year quarter.

Gerdes Energy upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas to Buy from Neutral.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Fluor announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Revenue for the quarter was $3.8 billion and net loss attributable to Fluor was $107 million, or $0.82 per diluted share. Consolidated segment loss1 for the quarter was $15 million compared to $115 million profit in the first quarter of 2022. Results for the quarter include $80 million in charges on two legacy projects and a $60 million impact from the sale of AMECO South America. Excluding the adjustments outlined in the reconciliation table at the end of this release, the company recognized adjusted earnings per diluted share1 of $0.28.

Forum Energy Technologies announced first quarter 2023 revenue of $189 million, a 22% year-over-year increase and a $2 million sequential decrease. Orders received were $179 million, with a book-to-bill ratio of 95%. The first quarter 2023 net loss was $4 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $13 million, or $2.22 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2022. Excluding $4 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for special items, adjusted net income was $0.09 per diluted share in the first quarter 2023, compared to an adjusted net loss of $0.45 per diluted share in the fourth quarter 2022. Special items in the first quarter 2023, on a pre-tax basis, primarily included $3 million of foreign exchange losses.

Matson reported net income of $34.0 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $339.2 million, or $8.23 per diluted share. Consolidated revenue for the first quarter 2023 was $704.8 million compared with $1,165.5 million for the first quarter 2022.

Pason Systems announced its 2023 first quarter results and the declaration of a quarterly dividend. Pason generated $98.2 million in revenue in the first quarter of 2023, representing a 32% increase from the $74.5 million generated in the first quarter of 2022 as drilling activity improved across Pason's operating regions.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Net income attributable to partners of $28.7 million, or Limited partners' interest of $0.35 basic net income per unit, for the first quarter of 2023. First quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $77.7 million; TTM Adjusted EBITDA of $444.0 million.

PBF Energy reported first quarter 2023 income from operations of $532.4 million as compared to income from operations of $91.0 million for the first quarter of 2022. Excluding special items, first quarter 2023 income from operations was $516.1 million as compared to income from operations of $141.3 million for the first quarter of 2022. The company reported first quarter 2023 net income of $385.9 million and net income attributable to PBF Energy Inc. of $382.1 million or $2.86 per share. This compares to a net loss of $3.3 million, and net loss attributable to PBF Energy Inc. of $21.1 million or $(0.18) per share for the first quarter 2022. Non-cash special items included in the first quarter 2023 results, which increased net income by a net, after-tax benefit of $13.3 million, or $0.10 per share, primarily consisted of net changes in the fair value of contingent consideration. Adjusted fully-converted net income for the first quarter 2023, excluding special items, was $371.4 million, or $2.76 per share on a fully-exchanged, fully-diluted basis, as described below, compared to adjusted fully-converted net income of $43.3 million or $0.35 per share, for the first quarter 2022.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Enbridge reported first quarter 2023 financial results, announced $0.3 billion of newly secured growth projects, and reaffirmed its 2023 financial outlook. First quarter GAAP earnings of $1.7 billion or $0.86 per common share, compared with GAAP earnings of $1.9 billion or $0.95 per common share in 2022. Adjusted earnings of $1.7 billion or $0.85 per common share, compared with $1.7 billion or $0.84 per common share in 2022.

International Seaways reported results for the first quarter 2023. Net income for the first quarter was approximately $173 million, or $3.47 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of approximately $13 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2022. Cumulative net income over the last three quarters is over $500 million. Adjusted EBITDA(A) for the first quarter was approximately $209 million.

Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings reported first-quarter 2023 results and reaffirmed 2023 guidance. Reported Net income attributable to PAA of $422 million and Net cash provided by operating activities of $743 million. Delivered strong Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA of $715 million. Increased annualized common distribution by $0.20 to $1.07 per unit (~23% increase, paid in February). Reaffirming full-year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA guidance attributable to PAA of $2.45 - $2.55 billion, year-end 2023 leverage of +/- 3.5x and common unit distribution coverage of +/- 215%

SFL announced that it has signed a contract with a subsidiary of Galp Energia for the harsh environment semi-submersible rig Hercules with an estimated contract value of approximately $50 million.

Summit Midstream Partners announced its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. First quarter 2023 net loss of $14.2 million, adjusted EBITDA of $60.4 million, cash flow available for distributions of $24.9 million and free cash flow of $7.6 million. The board of directors of SMLP's general partner continued to suspend cash distributions payable on its common units and on its Series A fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred units for the period ended March 31, 2023. Unpaid distributions on the Series A Preferred Units will continue to accumulate. Quarterly Revenue is $112.5 million with a quarterly share loss of $1.82.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street stock index futures rose after better-than-expected financial results from Apple boosted the mood of investors. European shares ticked up as the European Central Bank's smaller rate hike, and market-beating results from Adidas raised investor sentiment. In Asian equities, Mainland Chinese shares declined, dragged down by artificial intelligence-related companies. Oil prices scaled up despite fears of a weakening U.S. economy and slowing Chinese demand. Gold prices drifted lower from near-record highs. The dollar softened as banking sector woes added to talk of U.S. rate cuts later this year. Investors will keep a close watch on the April's non-farm payrolls report, scheduled for release later in the day.

Nasdaq Advisory Services Energy Team is part of Nasdaq's Advisory Services – the most experienced team in the industry. The team delivers unmatched shareholder analysis, a comprehensive view of trading and investor activity, and insights into how best to manage investor relations outreach efforts. For questions, please contact Tamar Essner.

This communication and the content found by following any link herein are being provided to you by Corporate Solutions, a business of Nasdaq, Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries (collectively, “Nasdaq”), for informational purposes only. Nasdaq makes no representation or warranty with respect to this communication or such content and expressly disclaims any implied warranty under law. Sources include Reuters, TR IBES, WSJ, The Financial Times and proprietary Nasdaq research.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.