Oil Trading Higher, but Remains on Course for Fourth Consecutive Quarter of Losses

The energy sector is poised for a broadly higher start, supported by strength in the crude complex and in the major equity futures. U.S. stock index futures extended gains after data showed a closely watched measure of inflation cooled in May, offering fresh evidence of easing price pressures due to the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes. A Commerce Department report showed the personal consumption expenditures price index rose 3.8% in May, on an annual basis from 4.3% last month.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are trading higher but remain on course for a fourth consecutive quarter of losses amid concerns over sluggish global economic activity and fuel demand. Inflationary pressure and rising interest rates in key economies and a slower than expected recovery in Chinese manufacturing and consumption have weighed on markets in recent months. However, signs of strengthening U.S. economic activity and sharp declines in U.S. oil inventories last week offered support.

Natural gas futures are trading lower as the NOAA's 6-10 day outlook shows a cooler trend across parts of the east-central US, with below-normal temps reaching into the Southeast and Central Gulf Coast regions, as well as the Northern and Central Rockies and Plains.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Eni is in talks to secure slots in the oil terminal in the Polish port of Gdansk to receive oil it processes in PCK Schwedt refinery in Germany, in which the Italian energy group owns a minority stake.

Shell's head of renewable generation Thomas Brostrom will leave the energy giant in the next few weeks, a company spokesperson said on Friday.

Iveco Group reconfirmed its pledge to accelerate the transition to zero-emission mobility, in line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed earlier this year with ShellInternational Petroleum Company Limited. Under the MoU, the two companies are collaborating on the joint development of low-carbon and highly efficient energy solutions.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Stephens initiated Occidental Petroleum with an Overweight.

SM Energy announced the retirement of David Whitcomb, the Company's Vice President - Marketing.

Stifel initiated Southwestern Energy with a Buy.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Citi downgraded Core Laboratories to Sell from Neutral.

TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation contract by OMV (Norge) AS for its Berling gas development project. It will be OMV’s first iEPCI project in Norway as operator.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures rose ahead of key inflation data due later in the day that could influence investor expectations on how long the Federal Reserve will maintain a tight monetary policy. European shares advanced as lacklustre data on China's factory activity spurred hopes of more policy stimulus. Japan's Nikkei ended lower, pausing a rally ahead of the corporate earnings season, while the index posted its sixth consecutive month of gains as investors bought stocks on dips. The dollar firmed, while gold prices were set for their first quarterly decline in three on dimmed outlook for bullion. Oil prices remained little changed and were on course for a fourth consecutive quarter of losses amid concerns over sluggish global economic activity and fuel demand.

