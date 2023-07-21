Oil Trading Higher, Buoyed by Evidence of Tightening Supplies and Economic Stimulus in Slow-Recovering China

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a broadly higher start, supported by strength in the crude complex and in the major equity futures. U.S. stock index futures crept higher, setting the Dow on track for its tenth straight day of gains, while megacap growth and technology stocks recovered after sharp losses in the previous session. As earnings season continues to heat up, SLB beat analysts' estimates for quarterly profit as a rebound in offshore and international drilling activity boosted demand for its oilfield services and equipment, even as activity in North America declined.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are trading higher for the second-consecutive session buoyed by evidence of tightening supplies and economic stimulus in slow-recovering China. Latest figures from the world's second-biggest oil consumer suggest the rate of gross domestic product growth in the second quarter augurs a miss of the government's 5% annual growth target. However, buying interest from India is likely to weaken, given narrowing discounts and payment problems. Meanwhile, in early July Russia joined Saudi Arabia in cutting output for August.

Natural gas futures are down in early trading, retreating from a 6% jump during the previous session as the NOAA's 6-10 day outlook shows a warming trend across the Midwest, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic next week, with above-normal temps expected across most of the US, especially over the central Great Plains and Middle MS Valley.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Aramco completed $3.4 bln purchase of Rongsheng Petrochemical stake.

Equinor has signed an agreement with Denham Capital to acquire Rio Energy, a leading onshore renewables company in Brazil.

Ronesans Holding Chairman Erman Ilicak said that France's TotalEnergies had acquired a 50% stake in the Turkish conglomerate's renewable energy subsidiary Ronesans Enerji.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

EQT announced Jeremy Knop has been named Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), following completion of the Company's previously announced succession process. Mr. Knop, who previously served as the Company's Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, will assume the CFO role effective July 24, 2023.

Canaccord Genuity initiated Crescent Point Energy with a Buy rating.

CANADIAN E&PS

Canaccord Genuity initiated Tourmaline Oil with a Buy rating.

OILFIELD SERVICES

SLB announced Second-Quarter 2023 Results with Revenue of $8.10 billion increased 5% sequentially and 20% year on year, GAAP EPS of $0.72 increased 11% sequentially and 7% year on year, and Adjusted EBITDA of $1.96 billion increased 10% sequentially and 28% year on year. During the quarter, SLB repurchased approximately 4.5 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $47.33 per share for a total purchase price of $213 million.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Valero Energy announced that Gary K. Simmons, Valero’s Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, has been promoted and elected by the Board of Directors as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Valero, effective July 20, 2023.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures turned green after megacap and technology stocks recovered from sharp losses in the previous session, while the Dow was on track for its tenth consecutive day of gains. European shares edged higher as weakness in the technology and healthcare stocks was offset by gains in energy companies. In Asian equity markets, Japan’s Nikkei ended lower, pulled down by chip-related stocks, whereas China stocks closed flat as new measures aimed to help the auto and electronics sectors failed to lift sentiment. The dollar strengthened while gold slipped. Oil prices advanced, buoyed by evidence of tightening supplies and economic stimulus in slow-recovering China.

