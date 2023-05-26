Oil Trading Higher as Market Weighs Conflicting Messaging on Supply From Russia and Saudi Arabia

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to higher start, supported by mild strength in the crude complex and in the major equity futures. Wall Street index futures pared earlier gains following the release of the April PCE data and as investors refrained from making big bets amid ongoing U.S. debt ceiling talks that appear to have made some progress. U.S. consumer spending increased more than expected in April, boosting the economy's growth prospects for the second quarter, and inflation picked up, which could see the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates higher for some time.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are trading higher as the market weighed conflicting messages on supply from Russia and Saudi Arabia ahead of the next OPEC+ policy meeting. Both benchmarks settled lower in the previous session after Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak played down the prospect of further OPEC+ production cuts at its meeting in Vienna on June 4. However, the remarks contrasted with comments this week from Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the de-facto leader of OPEC, warning short sellers to "watch out".

On the final day of the June contract, natural gas futures are extending declines for the second-straight session on record U.S. output, rising Canadian exports and forecasts for milder U.S. weather and lower demand over the next two weeks than previously expected.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Norway's $1.4 trillion wealth fund said it would vote for resolutions urging oil majors Chevron and ExxonMobil to adopt tougher greenhouse gas reduction targets. The fund would vote for shareholder proposals at both companies to adopt a medium-term Scope 3 greenhouse gas reduction target, against company management recommendations, it said on its website. The fund objected to Chevron CEO Mike K. Wirth and ExxonMobil CEO Darren W. Woods also chairing the companies' boards, saying the same individual should not be both chief executive and chair.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

The Economic Times reported that BP is competing with Petroliam Nasional Bhd or Petronas, the Malaysian state-owned energy company, to invest $1.5-2 billion for a significant minority stake in a new platform wholly owned by the two founders of Greenko, Anil Chalamalasetty and Mahesh Kolli.

Eni, the Italian Equestrian Sports Federation (FISE) and Scuderia 1918 have signed an agreement to develop joint initiatives to further energy transition in equestrian activities.

Production at the Statfjord A oil and gas platform in the North Sea remains shut following the discovery of a gas leak late on Thursday, Equinor said.

Petrobras has asked to resume a process for a license to drill a controversial well near the mouth of the Amazon river, the company's chief executive said late on Thursday.

A Shell unit said it will begin oil deliveries on the Houston to Nederland portion of its Zydeco pipeline on Friday, a month after a spill forced the line shut.

TotalEnergies shareholders rejected a climate activist resolution urging accelerated cuts to the French oil major's greenhouse gas emissions programme. The resolution, filed by climate group Follow This, obtained 30.44% of votes. That's up from a 17% vote share result in 2020, the last time a Follow This resolution was put forth. TotalEnergies' internal climate plan, proposing more modest cuts, was approved with 88.76% of votes.

French riot police used pepper spray against several hundred climate activists who sought to block shareholder access to TotalEnergies' annual general meeting on Friday.

The Combined Shareholder's Meeting of TotalEnergies was held on May 26, 2023, under the chairmanship of Mr. Patrick Pouyanné. The shareholders adopted all the resolutions approved by the Board of Directors, including: Approval of the 2022 financial statements and payment of a global dividend of €3.81 per share (ordinary and special dividend); Renewal of the three-year terms as Director of Ms. Marie-Christine Coisne-Roquette and Mr. Mark Cutifani; Appointment for a three-year term of M. Dierk Paskert and Ms. Anelise Lara as Directors.

Mozambique picked TotalEnergies and Electricité de France SA (EDF) as strategic partners in a $4.5 billion hydropower project, Bloomberg reported citing a government statement.

Nigeria's state-owned oil company NNPC Ltd said it had renewed a production sharing contract with Total, China National Offshore Oil Corp and others, a major step to resolving disputes on a deepwater oil block in the Niger Delta.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

The U.S. on Thursday held its first sale of oil and gas drilling rights on federal lands since passage of President Joe Biden's landmark climate change law, attracting more than $78 million in high bids for leases in New Mexico and Kansas. Promontory Exploration LP of Midland, Texas and Devon Energy of Oklahoma City were the auction's top spenders, each picking up leases in New Mexico.

Talos Energy announced that Zamajal, S. A. de C.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Grupo Carso, has agreed to acquire a 49.9% interest in Talos's Mexican subsidiary, which holds the Company's 17.4% stake in Zama. Talos will remain the controlling shareholder of Talos Mexico. The transaction is expected to close within the third quarter of 2023, as is subject to approval by Mexico's Federal Economic Competition Commission. Purchase price was $124.75 million for the 49.9% stake, implying a minimum valuation of approximately $250.0 million for the full 17.4% stake in Zama, potentially increasing to $262.50 million if certain milestones are reached. $74.85 million will be paid at closing, with the remaining $49.90 million due at first production.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Shawcor announced that its pipe coating division, Pipeline Performance Group, has received a formal contract award for a development project, located offshore in South America. The Company had previously announced its conditional award, pending project sanction, in late 2022. Shawcor will provide thermal insulation and anticorrosion coating services from a Western Hemisphere facility. Project initiation is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2023. The coating value of this project is estimated to exceed C$110M.

TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (iEPCI) contract by Shell for its Dover development in the Gulf of Mexico.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

As per SEC filing, International Seaways announced that it repurchased 100,000 shares of its common stock in open-market purchases this week, at an approximate average price of $37.81 per share, for a total cost of approximately $3.8 million. The shares repurchased will be retired. After taking into account these repurchases, the Company has approximately $28.4 million remaining available under its previously authorized $60.0 million share repurchase program.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street index futures edged up as investors refrained from making big bets amid ongoing U.S. debt ceiling talks that appear to have made some progress. European shares inched up on gains in mining and technology stocks, while the Nikkei rose. Oil prices were stable as the market weighed conflicting messages on supply from Russia and Saudi Arabia ahead of the next OPEC+ policy meeting. Gold prices edged up, helped by a dip in the U.S. dollar. On the economic front, the personal consumption expenditures price index figures for April is due later in the day.

