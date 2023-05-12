Oil Trading Higher as Market Balances Supply Fears Against Renewed Economic Concerns

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, supported by strength in the crude complex and in the major equity futures. U.S. stock index futures rose in a week that bolstered investor hopes of a pause in interest rate hikes after data showed a moderation in economic growth and on gains in Tesla shares.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are trading higher and are on track to end the week largely unchanged as the market balanced supply fears against renewed economic concerns in the United States and China. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that the U.S. faces financial and economic catastrophe if Congress fails to raise the debt ceiling and the U.S. Federal Reserve will probably need to raise interest rates further if inflation stays high. Meanwhile, a decline in new loans to businesses in China and weaker economic data there earlier in the week refocused doubts about its recovery from COVID restrictions driving oil demand growth.

Natural gas futures turned lower in early trading as the NOAA's 8-14 day outlook shows above-normal temps across parts of the Pacific NW and Great Basin, and for much of the West and Northern Plains, as well as the MS Valley and southern Atlantic states.

BP produced 6.2 million tonnes of oil in Azerbaijan for January to April 2023, Baku's energy ministry.

Petrobras reported a 14.4% decline in first-quarter net profit, hit by lower oil prices, the firm said in a statement on Wednesday, a result that nevertheless landed ahead of analysts' expectations.

Shell has suspended production at its Prelude floating LNG facility off Western Australia due to a trip, a Shell spokeswoman said on Friday.

TotalEnergies to begin operations on a long-delayed $27 billion oil, gas and renewables project in the second half of 2023 after finalising side-contracts with a state oil company, an Iraqi deputy oil minister said on Friday.

Crescent Point Energy announced its operating and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Adjusted funds flow totaled $524.9 million during first quarter 2023, or $0.95 per share diluted, driven by a strong operating netback of $44.77 per boe. The Company reported net income of $216.7 million, or $0.39 per share diluted, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. Subsequent to the quarter, Crescent Point's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash base dividend of $0.10 per share payable on July 4, 2023, to shareholders of record on June 15, 2023.

Crescent Point Energy announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of CDN $0.10 per share to be paid on July 4, 2023 for shareholders of record on June 15, 2023.

CES Energy Solutions announced the Company's results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 , along with a 25% increase to its quarterly dividend from $0.020 per share to $0.025 per share, which will take effect and be paid on the Company's next scheduled dividend payment of July 14, 2023 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2023.

Granite Construction announced that it has closed its offering of $373.75 million aggregate principal amount of 3.75% Convertible Senior Notes due 2028 for gross proceeds of $373.75 million. The proceeds include the full exercise of the option by the initial purchasers to purchase an additional $48.75 million aggregate principal amount of the Convertible Notes granted by Granite to the initial purchasers. The Convertible Notes were sold in a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Shawcor reported its operational and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. On a consolidated basis, revenue was $364 million, income from operations was $36 million and Adjusted EBITDA was $55 million. The order backlog for execution in the next 12 months increased by 6% to $1,309 million as at March 31, 2023, from $1,230 million as at December 31, 2022.

Targa Exploration announced that, further to its news release dated April 17, 2023, it has completed the acquisition of a 100% interest in and to the Leaf River lithium project, the Raglan South lithium project, and the Musquaro Lake lithium project from a syndicate of sellers consisting of Shawn Ryan, Wildwood Exploration Inc, Isaac Fage, Callum Ryan, Simon Cash and Adam Fage.

U.S. stock index futures rose as a slew of economic data released throughout the week bolstered hopes of a pause in interest rate hikes. European shares were up as upbeat results from Richemont underscored strength in the luxury sector and Japan's Nikkei closed at a 1-1/2-year high led by gains in chip-related heavyweights. Oil prices headed for a fourth weekly decline as demand fears weigh and the dollar headed for biggest weekly gain since February on safe-haven appeal. Gold prices fell for a third straight session weighed by higher yields and a steady dollar.

