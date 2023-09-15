Oil Trading Higher Amid Tightened Supply Spearheaded by Saudi Arabian Production Cuts and Increased Optimism about the Chinese Economy

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to lower start, looking past mild strength in the crude complex and pressured by slight weakness in the major equity futures. U.S. stock futures were mixed as shares of Ford and General Motors as well as chip-equipment makers declined in premarket trading, while investors remained optimistic about a likely pause in U.S. interest-rate hikes.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are trading higher for the second-straight session and are on track for a third weekly gain as supply tightness spearheaded by Saudi Arabian production cuts and optimism that the Chinese economy is finally turning a corner supported prices higher. Data also showed oil refinery processing rose by nearly a fifth from a year earlier as processors kept run rates high to capitalize on high global demand for oil products.

Natural gas futures are down in early trading as the NOAA's 6-10 day outlook shows above-normal temps for much of the US, including the Eastern Seaboard, but excluding parts of SC and GA.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron's two western Australian plants continued exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), despite a step-up in strikes and a fault at the Wheatstone plant that cut production by a quarter, shipping data on LSEG Eikon and Kpler showed.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Equinor submitted a 4 billion Norwegian crowns ($374 million) plan to develop its Eirin gas discovery in the North Sea, Norway's oil and energy ministry said.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras informs that on Thursday (September 14) it signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with TotalEnergies and Casa dos Ventos to evaluate renewable energy projects in Brazil. The aim is to develop joint studies to study business opportunities in onshore wind, offshore wind, solar and low-carbon hydrogen in the country, using the expertise of each company.

Shell has given financial approval for the development of the massive Manatee gas field offshore Trinidad and Tobago, the country's Prime Minister Keith Rowley said.

Shell said it identified a cyber security incident involving some people who worked with the company's Australian unit, BG Group, before the merger, becoming the latest victim of the MOVEit hack.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

ConocoPhillips announced further progress on its global liquefied natural gas (LNG) strategy, signing a commercial agreement to secure additional regasification capacity in Europe at the Gate LNG terminal in the Netherlands. This agreement further complements the company’s foundational LNG resource positions in Qatar and Australia, offtake and equity in Sempra’s recently sanctioned Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project on the U.S. Gulf Coast, regasification agreement at the German LNG Terminal announced last year, and the offtake agreements at Mexico Pacific’s Saguaro LNG export facility on the west coast of Mexico announced last month.

Murphy Oil announced that its subsidiary closed the previously announced divestment of certain non-core operated Kaybob Duvernay assets and all of its non-operated Placid Montney assets. The transaction was announced on August 3, 2023, and has an effective date of March 1, 2023. After closing adjustments, Murphy received cash proceeds of approximately C$141 million, or US$104 million1. There is no cash tax liability expected with this transaction.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Toromont Industries announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted the notice filed by the Company of its intention to make a normal course issuer bid for a portion of its common shares. Under this notice, Toromont is entitled to purchase up to 8,204,207 common shares, representing 10% of its 82,042,070 common shares in the "public float" (as defined by the TSX) as of September 11, 2023. Purchases may commence on September 19, 2023 and continue until September 18, 2024, when the NCIB expires, or on such earlier date on which the NCIB is complete. Toromont had 82,348,679 common shares issued and outstanding as at September 11, 2023.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

As per SEC filing, on September 15, 2023, Enterprise Products Partners entered into an equity distribution agreement with Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Barclays Capital Inc., BBVA Securities Inc., BMO Capital Markets Corp., BofA Securities, Inc., Credit Agricole Securities (USA) Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, MUFG Securities Americas Inc., RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Scotia Capital (USA) Inc., SG Americas Securities, LLC, TD Securities (USA) LLC, Truist Securities, Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, pursuant to which the Partnership may issue and sell from time to time through the Managers common units representing limited partner interests in the Partnership having an aggregate offering price of up to $2,538,500,000. Sales of the Units, if any, will be made by means of ordinary brokers’ transactions on the New York Stock Exchange at market prices, in block transactions or as otherwise agreed by the Partnership and the Managers

TC Energy announced the successful commercial operation of Unit 6 – marking a major milestone in Bruce Power’s Major Component Replacement (MCR) program. This week, the nuclear power unit fully returned to service, surpassing a significant milestone in Ontario’s largest clean-energy initiative and one of Canada’s largest infrastructure projects.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were mixed as shares of Ford and General Motors as well as chip-equipment makers declined in premarket trading, while investors remained optimistic about a likely pause in U.S. interest-rate hikes. European shares extended their rally, following a sharp jump in the previous session after the ECB signalled an end to its rate hike cycle. Japan's broader Topix share index ended at a more than 33-year high, with technology stocks leading the gains after the strong market debut of SoftBank Group's Arm Holdings. Gold gained as the dollar eased against the yuan after promising China economic data boosted recovery hopes in the world's top bullion consumer. Oil prices rose and are set for a third weekly gain, after reports of record oil consumption bolstered the view that demand in China will continue to surge.

