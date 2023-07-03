Oil Trading Higher Amid Saudi Arabia and Russia’s Announcement to Cut Production for August

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set to kick off the holiday-shortened session higher, supported by strength in the crude complex while major equity futures steadied on the first day of trading for the new quarter as investors look to fresh economic data. Investors will pore over the latest ISM Manufacturing PMI and S&P Global manufacturing PMI data for June due out this morning ahead of Friday’s keynote jobs report.

WTI and Brent crude oil are trading higher as traders digest Saudi Arabia and Russia’s announcement to cut production for August. Saudi Arabia said it would extend their voluntary cut of one million barrels per day for another month, to include August. On the heels of the news, Russian Prime Minister Alexander Novak announced they will be reducing their oil exports by 500,000 bpd in August. The cuts amount to 1.5% of global supply and bring the total pledged by OPEC+ oil producers to 5.16 million bpd. Prices had been lower earlier in the session following global factory output data which came in weaker than expectation amid sluggish demand in China and in Europe. Across the euro zone manufacturing contracted faster than initially thought, as persistent policy tightening by the European Central Bank squeezed finances, and in Britain the pace of decline steepened as optimism faded.

Natural gas futures are lower on forecasts for cooler temperatures in the next two weeks than previously expected.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Aramco reduced July official selling prices (OSPs) for liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by 1-17% versus June due to weaker demand and ample global supply, traders said.

Petrobras informed that, following up on the release disclosed on 05/29/23, it has entered into a new natural gas purchase and sale contract with Companhia de Gás de Pernambuco - (COPERGÁS), effective as of January 2024 until December 2034, in the estimated amount of R$ 6.7 billion.

Renault said it will participate as a manufacturer in the Dakar Rally in 2025 with a prototype running on synthetic fuel produced by Saudi Aramco and driven by Sebastien Loeb.

The crude distillation unit (CDU) and gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker (FCC) are running at minimum rates while the coker remains offline at Shell 227,900 barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana refinery, which is recovering from a power outage, said people familiar with plant operations.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

U.S. E&PS

CANADIAN E&PS

OILFIELD SERVICES

RPC announced the acquisition, effective July 1, 2023, of Spinnaker Oilwell Services, LLC, a leading provider of oilfield cementing services in the Permian and Mid-Continent basins. Spinnaker, headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK, operates two facilities located in El Reno, OK and Hobbs, NM and maintains 18 full-service cementing spreads.

U.S. Silica Holdings announced that it has appointed Simon Bates to its Board of Directors effective July 3, 2023. The election of Mr. Bates increases the size of the Company's Board to seven members. Mr. Bates will also serve as an independent member of the Compensation and Nominating & Governance Committees of the Board.

DRILLERS

REFINERS

CVR Supply & Trading, LLC, an indirect subsidiary of CVR Energy entered into a Crude Oil Supply Agreement with Gunvor USA LLC, a subsidiary of Gunvor Group Ltd. The Agreement will commence on January 1, 2024, and has a term of 24 months, subject to automatic one-year renewals thereafter in the absence of either party providing 180 days notice of termination.

Marathon Petroleum is restarting on Friday the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker 3 (FCCU-3) at its Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, said people familiar with plant operations.

MLPS & PIPELINES

TC Energy announced that the Delaware Chancery Court issued a ruling against TC Energy in a class action lawsuit brought on behalf of the former shareholders of Columbia Pipeline Group Inc. related to the acquisition of Columbia by TC Energy in July 2016. TC Energy strongly disagrees with the Court’s ruling and is evaluating its options for appeal once final judgment is entered. The same Delaware Chancery Court had previously confirmed, after trial in an appraisal rights action filed in 2016, that the $25.50 per share that TC Energy paid Columbia shareholders was fair value.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Futures tracking the Nasdaq edged up as Tesla rallied after reporting a record number of vehicles deliveries in the second quarter, while markets awaited the manufacturing PMI data due later in the day. European shares rose, boosted by gains in Italy's biggest insurer Generali. Japan's Nikkei closed at its highest level in 33 years, led by machinery makers, as a quarterly survey by the Bank of Japan signalled a recovery in corporate activities. Chinese stocks ended higher on hopes of more policy easing. Gold prices fell as a stronger dollar weighed on bullion's appeal. Oil gained as Saudi Arabia extended its supply cut through August.

