Oil Trading Higher amid Optimism Over Fading Risk of U.S. Debt Default

The energy sector is poised for a higher start, supported by strength in the underlying commodities and in the major equity futures. U.S. stock index futures edged higher on optimism that a deal to avoid a catastrophic U.S. debt default could be reached over the weekend.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are trading higher as investors turned cautiously optimistic over the fading risk of a U.S. debt default. Sentiment has remained mixed as investors weigh optimism over avoidance of a U.S. debt default against inflation data that could portend more interest rate hikes from global central banks. However, Middle East crude prices in Asia fell to their lowest level in months, despite OPEC+ production cuts, as Asian refiners held back spot purchases and China and India binged on cheap Russian oil.

Natural gas futures are extending gains for the second-straight session on a smaller-than-expected U.S. storage build and as wildfires kept gas exports from Canada near a 25-month low.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

On 15 May 2023, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 492,290 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 300.9399 per share.

Petrobras said it will appeal a decision from the country's environmental agency Ibama to reject the firm's request to drill at the Amazon mouth near Amapa state.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Callon Petroleum announced that Russell Parker is expected to join the Company as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer in late June. Mr. Parker will succeed Dr. Jeff Balmer who plans to retire upon his successor's appointment.

Mizuho upgraded Range Resources to Buy from Neutral and EOG Resources to Buy from Neutral.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant contract by Equinor to provide riserless light well intervention (RLWI) services on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Mizuho downgraded PBF Energy to Neutral from Buy.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures edged higher as investors turned cautiously optimistic over the fading risk of a U.S. debt default. European stocks rose, pushing the German DAX towards record highs. In Japan, Nikkei rallied to the highest since August 1990, the country's "bubble" era. Gold prices advanced, after falling for three straight sessions and oil rebounded from Thursday's losses of more than 1%. The dollar held at around six-month highs against the yen and seven-week highs against the euro.

