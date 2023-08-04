Oil Trading Higher After Saudi Arabia and Russia Pledge to Cut Output Through September

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to higher start, supported by strength in the crude complex and in the major equity futures. U.S. stock index futures turned higher as data showed July job growth in the United States was softer-than-expected, but retained enough momentum to likely shield the economy from a recession amid aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are trading higher for the second-straight session after Saudi Arabia and Russia, the world's second and third-largest crude producers, pledged to cut output through September. Following the meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel, the group made no changes to the current oil output policy after a Saudi decision to extend its voluntary production cut into September helped oil prices rally further. The group's output cuts, excluding the additional voluntary reductions from the three producers, amount to 3.66 million bpd, roughly 3.6% of global demand. The JMMC will hold its next meeting on Oct. 4.

Natural gas futures are down in early trading, retreating from yesterday’s gains while the NOAA's 6-10 day outlook shows above-normal temps across most of the western and southern US, especially over southeastern NM and western TX.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron and Chevron U.S.A. announced the commencement of an offer to exchange any and all validly tendered and accepted 5.750% Senior Notes due 2026 issued by PDC Energy for 5.750% Senior Notes due 2026 to be issued by CUSA and fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Chevron and cash, and the related solicitation of consents to certain proposed amendments to the indenture pursuant to which the Old Notes were issued.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Petrobras posted a 35.9% fall in its second-quarter profit. The company posted recurring net profit of 28.79 billion reais ($5.85 billion).

TotalEnergies and its partner SOCAR (State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan) have signed an agreement to sell a 15% participating interest each in the Absheron gas field to ADNOC (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company).

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

Denbury released its second quarter 2023 results. Net income for the quarter was $67 million, or $1.25 per diluted share, and adjusted net income was $57 million, or $1.06 per diluted share.

EOG Resources reported second quarter 2023 results. Earned adjusted net income of $1.5 billion, or $2.49 per share. Repurchased $300 million of shares during the second quarter.

Ring Energy reported operational and financial results for the second quarter of 2023. In addition, the Company reaffirmed its pro forma guidance for the third and fourth quarters of 2023 assuming completion of its recently announced transaction to acquire additional assets in the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin from Founders Oil & Gas IV, LLC for $75 million in cash, subject to customary closing adjustments. Reported net income of $28.8 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023, versus net income of $32.7 million, or $0.17 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2023.

Southwestern Energy announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Generated $231 million net income, $95 million adjusted net income (non-GAAP), $484 million adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) and $425 million net cash provided by operating activities.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Forum Energy Technologies announced second quarter 2023 revenue of $185 million, an 8% year-over-year increase. Orders were $186 million, with a book-to-bill ratio of 100%. The second quarter 2023 net loss was $7 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $3 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2023. Excluding $8 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for special items, the quarter's adjusted net income was $0.10 per diluted share compared to the first quarter 2023 adjusted net income of $0.09 per diluted share. Pre-tax foreign exchange losses of $7 million comprise the majority of special items in the second quarter 2023. See Tables 1-5 for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.

Nine Energy Service reported second quarter 2023 revenues of $161.4 million, net loss of $(2.5) million, or $(0.08) per diluted share and $(0.08) per basic share, and adjusted EBITDA of $21.7 million. The Company had provided original second quarter 2023 revenue guidance between $158.0 and $166.0 million, with actual results coming within the provided range.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023. Net loss attributable to partners of $18.5 million, or Limited partners' interest of $0.23 basic net loss per unit, for the second quarter of 2023. Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $67.7 driven by supportive market and strong commercial execution, partially offset by weather-related production constraints.

The alkylation unit at Valero Energy 180,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Memphis, Tennessee, refinery shut down on Thursday after restarting earlier in the week, people familiar with plant operations said.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Excelerate Energy announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend, with respect to the quarter ended June 30, 2023, of $0.025 per share of Class A common stock. The dividend is payable on September 7, 2023, to Class A common stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 23, 2023.

Enbridge reported second quarter 2023 financial results and reaffirmed its 2023 financial outlook. Second quarter GAAP earnings of $1.8 billion or $0.91 per common share, compared with GAAP earnings of $0.5 billion or $0.22 per common share in 2022. Adjusted earnings* of $1.4 billion or $0.68 per common share*, compared with $1.4 billion or $0.67 per common share in 2022. Adjusted earnings before interest, income taxes and depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)* of $4.0 billion, an increase of 8%, compared with $3.7 billion in 2022. Reaffirmed 2023 full year financial guidance for EBITDA and DCF and medium-term outlook.

Oneok on August 3, 2023, company entered into an equity distribution agreement.

Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings reported second-quarter 2023 results and provided updated 2023 guidance as highlighted below. Plains also announced a bolt-on acquisition in the Permian and provided updates regarding its NGL segment. Reported Net income attributable to PAA of $293 million & Net cash provided by operating activities of $888 million. Expect to be at the high end of our guidance range of $2.45 - $2.55 billion Adjusted EBITDA attributable to PAA for full-year 2023; year-end 2023 leverage now expected to be <3.5x.

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures gained after Amazon reported better-than-expected results, while investors awaited the July jobs report to firm up the likelihood of a "soft landing" for the economy. European stocks steadied after a recent selloff as strong corporate earnings outweighed recent jitters around slowing economic growth across the continent. On the Asian front, China and Hong Kong stocks closed up, as sentiment improved on hopes of more policy easing, whereas Japan’s Nikkei ended almost flat. The dollar was little changed while gold slipped. Oil prices gained after Saudi Arabia and Russia pledged to cut output through September.

