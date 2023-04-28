Oil Trading Higher After Data Shows Euro Zone Returned to Growth

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a mixed to lower start, looking past strength in the underlying commodities and pressured by weakness in the major equity futures. U.S. stock index futures held losses after a keenly watch inflation gauge rose largely in-line with expectations, prompting investors to stick to their bets of the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates again next week.

Exxon Mobil Corp reported a record first-quarter profit that was more than double a year ago and topped Wall Street estimates as rising oil and gas output overcame a pullback in energy prices from high levels. Meanwhile, oil major Chevron Corp beat market expectations as profit nudged higher in the first quarter, with earnings from refining compensating for slides in energy prices as well as oil and gas production.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are trading higher for the second-consecutive session after data showed the euro zone returned to growth in the first quarter, albeit only modestly and more slowly than expected. Despite the recent strength, Investors are worried that potential interest rate hikes by inflation-fighting central banks could slow economic growth and dent energy demand in the United States, Britain and the European Union. The U.S. Federal Reserve's next policy meeting is over May 2-3.

Natural gas futures are up in early trading as the NOAA's 6-10 day outlook shows below-normal temps across much of the eastern US, especially over parts of the Upper OH Valley, as well some areas of Calif and nearby states.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Chevron reported earnings of $6.6 billion ($3.46 per share - diluted) for first quarter 2023, compared with $6.3 billion ($3.22 per share - diluted) in first quarter 2022. Included in the current quarter was a $130 million tax charge related to changes in the energy profits levy in the United Kingdom. Foreign currency effects decreased earnings by $40 million. Adjusted earnings of $6.7 billion ($3.55 per share - diluted) in first quarter 2023 compared to adjusted earnings of $6.5 billion ($3.36 per share - diluted) in first quarter 2022. Chevron sees share buybacks to increase to $17.5 billion annual rate. The company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of one dollar and fifty-one cents ($1.51) per share, payable June 12, 2023, to all holders of common stock as shown on the transfer records of the Corporation at the close of business on May 19, 2023.

Exxon Mobil announced first-quarter 2023 earnings of $11.4 billion, or $2.79 per share assuming dilution. Results included unfavorable identified items of approximately $200 million associated with additional European taxes on the energy sector. Capital and exploration expenditures were $6.4 billion, on track to meet the company's full year guidance of $23 billion to $25 billion. The Corporation declared a second-quarter dividend of $0.91 per share, payable on June 9, 2023, to shareholders of record of Common Stock at the close of business on May 16, 2023.

ExxonMobil made a final investment decision for the Uaru development offshore Guyana after receiving required government and regulatory approvals. The company expects Uaru, the fifth project on Guyana’s offshore Stabroek block, to add approximately 250,000 barrels of daily capacity after a targeted startup in 2026.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Eni's Board of Directors, chaired by Lucia Calvosa, approved the unaudited consolidated results for the first quarter of 2023. Q1 2023 adjusted profit before tax of €5.0 bln was only 5% lower than Q1 2022 despite a 20% fall in crude oil price and a 42% drop in gas price. In Q1 2023, the Group adjusted operating cash flow before working capital at replacement cost was €5.3 bln, largely exceeding the cash outflows related to organic capex of €2.2 bln and dividend payments (€0.8 bln). Seasonal factors that typically shape working capital requirements in the first quarter accounted for the bulk of the excess cashflow with other investing activities also a €0.2 bln outflow and the net effect of acquisition and disposal amounting to €0.3 bln.

Shell Pipeline said it shut the Zydeco pipeline on April 25 after a limited release of crude oil was detected in the Intracoastal Waterway, east of the Sabine River, during a regular air patrol.

The Board of Directors, meeting on April 26, 2023 under the chairmanship of Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, reviewed the documents related to the Ordinary and Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders of TotalEnergies and particularly the request from a group of shareholders representing less than 1.4% of the Company's capital to add an advisory resolution to the agenda of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting. The draft resolution calls on the Company to set targets "aligned with the Paris Climate Agreement" for Scope 3 indirect emissions related to the use of energy products sold to its customers.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Imperial reported estimated net income in the first quarter of $1,248 million, compared to net income of $1,727 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, with continued strong operating performance across all business segments offset by lower upstream realizations and refining margins. Quarterly cash flow used in operating activities was $821 million, which included an income tax catch-up payment of $2.1 billion, compared to $2,797 million generated in the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding working capital impacts, cash flow from operating activities was $1,554 million. Imperial returned $266 million to shareholders through dividend payments during the quarter and declared a second quarter dividend of 50 cents per share, with quarterly dividend increased by 14 percent from 44 cents to 50 cents per share.

National Bank of Canada upgraded Suncor Energy to Outperform from Sector Perform.

U.S. E&PS

Callon Petroleum announced that Matthew R. Bob has been named Chair of the Board of Directors and James ("Jim") Craddock has been elected as a new member of the Board by the shareholders of the Company. Mr. Bob's appointment follows the retirement of former Chair L. Richard Flury and reflects the ongoing refreshment and succession planning efforts of the Board.

Hess Corporation announced it has made a final investment decision to proceed with Uaru, the fifth development on the Stabroek Block, after receiving government and regulatory approvals. Uaru will have a production capacity of approximately 250,000 gross barrels of oil per day with production targeted to startup in 2026.

SM Energy announced operating and financial results for the first quarter 2023 and provided certain second quarter 2023 guidance. In the first quarter 2023, net income was $198.6 million, or $1.62 per diluted common share, up more than 300% compared with the prior year period. Adjusted net income was $1.33 per diluted common share. Net cash provided by operating activities was $331.6 million and Adjusted EBITDAX was $401.4 million. The Company repurchased 1,413,758 shares of its common stock during the first quarter. In combination with the $0.15 per share quarterly dividend paid February 6, 2023, return of capital to stockholders totaled $58.3 million in the quarter. Since announcing the return of capital program, the Company has returned $133.9 million to stockholders, inclusive of dividends and common stock repurchases.

Southwestern Energy announced financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Southwestern Energy recorded net income of $1.9 billion, or $1.76 per diluted share, including a gain on mark-to-market of unsettled derivatives. Excluding this and other one-time items, adjusted net income (non-GAAP) was $346 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) was $799 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $1.1 billion, net cash flow (non-GAAP) was $764 million and free cash flow (non-GAAP) was $99 million.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Balchem reported first quarter net sales of $232.5 million for 2023, compared to net sales of $228.9 million in the prior year quarter. First quarter net earnings were $22.7 million for 2023, compared to net earnings of $28.9 million for the first quarter 2022, with adjusted net earnings(a) of $30.6 million, compared to $33.4 million in the prior year quarter. First quarter adjusted EBITDA(a) was $56.1 million, compared to $53.6 million in the prior year quarter.

Granite has been awarded an approximately $34 million contract by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) to rehabilitate a 25-mile section of the median on Interstate 40 outside of Barstow, California. The project will be funded by Caltrans and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and is expected to be included in Granite’s second quarter CAP.

The Board of Directors of Matson approved adding three million shares to the existing nine million share repurchase program and extending the program to December 31, 2025. As of April 26, 2023, the existing share repurchase program had approximately 0.7 million shares remaining. The Board also declared a second quarter dividend of $0.31 per common share. The dividend will be paid on June 1, 2023 to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 11, 2023.

Minerals Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.14 for the first quarter ended April 2, 2023. Worldwide net sales were $546 million, up 8 percent sequentially and 5 percent over the prior year. On a constant currency basis, sales grew 8 percent over the prior year, as foreign exchange had an unfavorable impact of $14 million. Operating income was $63 million, up 43 percent sequentially driven by incremental pricing, cost and productivity improvements. Operating income was 7 percent below the prior year, primarily driven by lower economic activity in China and weaker residential construction markets in North America. Operating margin of 11.6 percent improved 290 basis points sequentially.

MRC Global announced that it has postponed its current efforts to refinance its Term Loan B, which matures in September 2024. An affiliate of Cornell Capital LLC, the sole holder of MRC Global’s Series A 6.50% of Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock, filed a lawsuit against MRC Global in the Delaware Court of Chancery to prevent MRC Global from moving forward with the previously announced refinancing of its senior secured Term Loan B.

Oil States International net income of $2.2 million, or $0.03 per share, for the first quarter of 2023 on revenues of $196.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $21.4 million. These results compare to revenues of $202.4 million, net income of $2.9 million, or $0.05 per share, and Adjusted EBITDA of $20.5 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Toromont Industries reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Revenue increased $201.1 million (23%) to $1.1 billion for the quarter. Revenue increased in both groups, with the Equipment Group up 24%, compared to last year on higher equipment sales (+33%), product support (+20%) and rental activity (+6%), while CIMCO was up 17% versus the first quarter last year, on higher package revenue (+29%) and product support activity levels (+8%).

Toromont Industries announced that Michael McMillan will be appointed President and Chief Executive Officer upon the retirement of Scott Medhurst. Mr. Medhurst previously announced his intention to retire as CEO after a successful 35-year career with Toromont.

U.S. Silica Holdings announced net income of $44.6 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. The first quarter results were impacted by $7.0 million pre-tax, or $0.07 per diluted share after-tax, of charges primarily related to the loss on extinguishment of debt and business optimization costs, resulting in adjusted EPS (a non-GAAP measure) of $0.64 per diluted share.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

On April 26, 2023, at the annual meeting of shareholders of Marathon Petroleum, the Company's shareholders approved an amendment to the Company's Restated Certificate of Incorporation to increase the maximum size of the Board of Directors, from 12 to 15 directors.

Par Pacific Holdings announced it plans to invest approximately $90 million to develop the state’s largest liquid renewable fuels manufacturing facility at its Kapolei refinery. The project relies on the Kapolei refinery’s highly experienced operating team, existing tank storage and related logistics, as well as available hydrogen from current refining operations, a key requirement for low-carbon renewable fuels production. As a result, this project is expected to be completed for less than $1.50 per gallon of annual operating capacity and is expected to be commissioned in 2025. The unit can produce up to 60% sustainable aviation fuel in a first step toward decarbonizing Hawaii’s significant air travel market.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Cheniere Energy announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.395 per common share payable on May 17, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 10, 2023.

NuStar Energy announced that its Board of Directors has declared a first quarter 2023 common unit distribution of $0.40 per unit. The first quarter common unit distribution will be paid on May 12, 2023 to holders of record as of May 8, 2023.

TC Energy announced that its Board of Directors (Board) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.93 per common share for the quarter ending June 30, 2023, on the Company’s outstanding common shares. The common share dividend is payable on July 31, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2023.

TC Energy released its first quarter results. Net income attributable to common shares of $1.3 billion or $1.29 per common share compared to $0.4 billion or $0.36 per common share in first quarter 2022. Comparable earnings of $1.2 billion or $1.21 per common share compared to $1.1 billion or $1.12 per common share in 2022 Reaffirmed our 2023 financial outlook with comparable EBITDA expected to be five to seven per cent higher than 2022

MARKET COMMENTARY

U.S. stock index futures dipped as Amazon's warning about a slowdown in its cloud business and downbeat forecasts from Snap and Pinterest dented Wall Street sentiment. European shares fell as a drop in bank stocks offset optimism over positive earnings reports. Japan's Nikkei share average rose to an eight-month high after the Bank of Japan left its ultra-easy monetary policy settings unchanged. Gold prices eased as the dollar firmed in the run up to U.S. inflation data. Oil prices were little changed but were headed for a monthly decline. Investor focus will now be on U.S. core Personal Consumption Expenditures index data for March scheduled to be released later in the day.

