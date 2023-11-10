Oil Trading Higher After Comments Made by the US Fed Chair on More Interest Rate Hikes

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is poised for a broadly higher start, supported by strength in the crude complex and in the major equity futures. Wall Street futures inched higher as investors assessed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish commentary and looked forward to key economic data next week for more cues on the monetary policy path.

WTI and Brent crude oil futures are trading higher for the second-consecutive session due to comments made by the US Fed Chair on more interest rate hikes and on Israel's ongoing attacks on Gaza, fueling supply fears. However, weakening China's Price Index, which fell 2.7 per cent yearly and 0.2 per cent monthly in October, and the rise in US crude oil stockpiles by an estimated 11.9 million barrels limited price upswings. Meanwhile, OPEC+ is set to meet on Nov. 26 to establish production policy, and focus will be on whether Saudi Arabia extends a 1 million barrel-per-day voluntary cut set to expire at the end of this year.

Natural gas futures slid for the fifth-straight day on record output and forecasts for mild weather through late November that should limit heating demand and allow utilities to keep injecting gas into storage for a couple more weeks.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

Petrobras posted a 41.5% drop in its third-quarter profits on Thursday. Latin America's top oil producer posted recurring net profit of 27.2 billion reais, while analysts polled by LSEG had expected 28.74 billion reais.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

No significant news.

U.S. E&PS

No significant news.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

CES Energy Solutions announced record third quarter financial results for Q3 2023, as quarterly revenue, Adjusted EBITDAC and cash flow generation continued to grow year over year. Third quarter highlights include: Revenue of $536.5 million, increased 2% year over year; Adjusted EBITDAC of $80.2 million, increased 9% year over year; Adjusted EBITDAC margin of 15.0%, increased 100 basis points year over year; Cash Flow from Operations of $99.9 million and Free Cash Flow of $75.6 million; Leverage declined to 1.46x Total Debt/Adjusted EBITDAC from 1.57x at June 30, 2023, and 2.17x at December 31, 2022; Working Capital Surplus exceeded Total Debt at September 30, 2023 by $160.6 million; Repurchased $40.0 million of common shares during the quarter and $10.4 million of common shares subsequent to September 30, 2023.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

No significant news.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures were mixed as hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell dampened investor optimism around a peak in interest rates. European shares fell, hurt by higher bond yields, while Japan’s Nikkei ended the day lower. Oil prices rose amid signs of slowing demand. Gold prices dropped on cooling safe-haven demand. The dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies.

