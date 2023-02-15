Oil Trading Down Amid Signs of Increased Inventory and Expectations of Higher Interest Rates

SECTOR COMMENTARY:

The energy sector is set for a lower start, pressured by weakness in the underlying commodities and the major market futures. U.S. stocks are expected to start the session in negative territory as investors digest January retail sales which rose 3%, easily topping the 1.9% Dow Jones estimate, amid concerns the Federal Reserve will remain hawkish.

WTI and Brent crude oil are trading down lower on signs of increased inventory and expectations for higher interest rates. However, forecasts for higher 2023 demand growth and the potential for a tighter market has limited losses. According to the API, U.S. crude stocks rose by more than 10.5 million barrels last week. Today, the IEA raised its forecast for 2023 oil demand growth and said that restrained OPEC+ production could bring a supply deficit in the second half, which lent support to oil futures.

Natural gas futures are lower this morning as warmer-than-normal temperatures continue to affect key consuming regions in the U.S.

BY SECTOR:

US INTEGRATEDS

Exxon Mobil will use technology from Honeywell International to capture carbon dioxide at a proposed hydrogen production facility in Texas, Honeywell said.

INTERNATIONAL INTEGRATEDS

As part of its commitment to reduce its scope 3 emissions by 10% by 2030 and to reduce the lifecycle carbon intensity of ammonia production, CF Industries Holdingsannounced that it has entered into an agreement with BP for the supply of 2.2 billion cubic feet (BCF) of certified natural gas in 2023.

BP and Deep Wind Offshore have formed a joint venture to develop offshore wind opportunities in South Korea. As part of their agreement, bp has acquired a 55% stake in Deep Wind Offshore's early-stage offshore wind portfolio, which includes four projects across the Korean peninsula with a potential generating capacity of up to 6GW.

According to headlines, Petrobras closed deal with consortium formed by Alcatel Submarine Networks and Maersk for construction of seismic monitoring system in Santos Basin.

CANADIAN INTEGRATEDS

Suncor Energy reported quarterly adjusted earnings of C$1.81 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of ten analysts for the quarter was for earnings of C$1.76 per share. Revenue rose 24.2% to C$13.86 billion from a year ago; analysts expected C$12.71 billion.

U.S. E&PS

Comstock Resources reported financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. Oil and gas sales, including realized hedging losses, were $2.3 billion in 2022 and $558 million in the fourth quarter and were 58% and 47% higher than 2021 and 2021's fourth quarter. Adjusted EBITDAX in 2022 increased 72% to $1.9 billion and in the fourth quarter increased 61% to $478 million. Adjusted net income to common stockholders in 2022 was $1.0 billion or $3.73 per diluted share and $288 million or $1.05 per diluted share in the fourth quarter.

Devon reported net earnings of $1.2 billion, or $1.83 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusting for items analysts typically exclude from estimates, the company’s core earnings were $1.1 billion, or $1.66 per diluted share. Operating cash flow totaled $1.9 billion in the fourth quarter, an 18 percent increase versus the year-ago period. This level of cash flow funded all capital requirements and resulted in $1.1 billion of free cash flow for the quarter. For the full-year 2022, operating cash flow totaled $8.5 billion, a 74 percent increase versus 2021. Devon’s free cash flow reached $6.0 billion in the year, representing the highest amount in the company’s 52-year history.

Based on the fourth-quarter financial performance, Devon declared a fixed-plus-variable dividend of $0.89 per share. The dividend is payable on March 31, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2023. For the full-year 2022, the company’s dividend payout more than doubled compared to 2021 to a record high of $5.17 per share. As part of the fourth-quarter dividend announcement, the board approved an increase in the fixed dividend of 11 percent, or $0.02 per share. After the fixed dividend is funded, up to 50 percent of the excess free cash flow each quarter will be distributed to shareholders through the variable dividend.

Magnolia Oil & Gas announced its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022. Magnolia reported fourth quarter and full-year 2022 net income attributable to Class A Common Stock of $231.7 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, and $893.8 million or $4.71 per diluted share, respectively. Fourth quarter and full-year 2022 total net income was $254.8 million and $1,050.2 million, respectively. Total net income adjusted for the non-cash deferred income tax benefit was $189.0 million and $978.2 million, respectively. Adjusted EBITDAXwas $267.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, with drilling and completions (“D&C”) capital of $140.0 million, representing 52% of quarterly adjusted EBITDAX. Adjusted EBITDAX for the full-year 2022 was $1,345.3 million with total D&C capital of $459.8 million, representing 34% of adjusted EBITDAX.

Vital Energy signs agreement to acquire the assets of Driftwood Energy Operating for $127.6M of cash and 1.58M shares of Vital Energy common. On top of current production (5,400 boed) and acreage of 11,200 net in Upton County, the purchase includes 23 net future Wolfcamp B locations.

CANADIAN E&PS

No significant news.

OILFIELD SERVICES

Martin Marietta Materials reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. The company announced Q4 earnings from operations USD 262.3 million; Q4 adjusted EBITDA USD 391.7 million; Q4 adjusted EPS USD 3.04; and Q4 revenue USD 1,476.5 million.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions announced that the Board of Directors of the Company has increased the size of the Board from ten members to eleven members and appointed Leslie Beyer to serve as an independent director to fill the newly created vacant seat, such appointment to be effective February 10, 2023. In addition, Ms. Beyer will serve as a member on the Company's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Toromont Industries reported its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022. Revenue increased $194.1 million or 20% in the fourth quarter compared to the similar period last year. Equipment Group revenue was up 22% and CIMCO revenue was up 7% compared to prior year, however both groups continue to experience delays in equipment deliveries and project construction due to supply chain constraints in the quarter. Product support revenue was 19% higher on increased demand in both Groups, while rental revenue grew 10% on a larger fleet and higher activity levels. Revenue increased $344.2 million (9%) to $4.2 billion for the year. Equipment Group revenue increased 10% while CIMCO revenue was down 3% on a tough comparable last year. Rental revenue was up 17% and exceeded levels in 2019 (pre-pandemic). Product support revenues were up 16%, with growth in both groups, reflecting continuing activity in end markets and the company's growth strategies in this important market. Net earnings increased $54.3 million or 51% in the quarter versus a year ago to $159.9 million or $1.94 EPS (basic) and $1.93 EPS (fully diluted).

Considering the Company's strong financial position and long-term outlook, the Board of Directors of Tormont Industries increased the quarterly dividend by 10.3% to 43 cents per share. Toromont has paid dividends every year since 1968 and this is the 34th consecutive year of dividend increases. The next dividend is payable on April 4, 2023 to shareholders on record on March 9, 2023.

USA Compression Partners announced that it filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. USA Compression’s Annual Report on Form 10-K is available through its website at www.usacompression.com in the Investor Relations section under SEC Filings, as well as on the SEC’s website at sec.gov. Interested investors may obtain a hard copy of the Annual Report on Form 10-K, including USA Compression's financial statements, free of charge by writing Investor Relations, USA Compression Partners, LP, 111 Congress Avenue, Suite 2400, Austin, TX 78701.

DRILLERS

No significant news.

REFINERS

No significant news.

MLPS & PIPELINES

Enbridge announced that none of its outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series D (Series D Shares) will be converted into Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series E (Series E Shares) on March 1, 2023.

Enbridge announced that none of its outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Minimum Rate Reset Preference Shares, Series 19 (Series 19 Shares) will be converted into Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series 20 (Series 20 Shares) on March 1, 2023.

EnLink Midstream reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 and provided 2023 financial guidance. Reported record net income of $194.2 million and $500.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and full-year 2022, respectively, and net cash provided by operations of $223.4 million and $1.049 billion for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022, respectively. Generated adjusted EBITDA, net to EnLink, of $337.2 million and $1.285 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022 and full-year 2022, respectively. Severe winter weather throughout Texas and Oklahoma, along with unscheduled downtime after an earthquake in the Permian, had a negative impact on adjusted EBITDA of approximately $11 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

SFL announced its preliminary financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Net profit of $48.5 million, or $0.38 per share in the fourth quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $127.5 million from consolidated subsidiaries, plus an additional $7.9 million adjusted EBITDA2 from 49.9% owned associated companies.

SFL announced that he Board of Directors has declared an increased quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share. The dividend will be paid on or around March 30, 2023, to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023, and the ex-dividend date on the New York Stock Exchange will be March 14, 2023.

Sunoco reported financial and operating results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2022. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, net income was $55 million versus $100 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $238 million compared with $198 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, net income was $475 million versus $524 million in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2022 totaled $919 million, up 22% from $754 million a year ago.

Williams announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Carri Lockhart as an independent director on the Board, effective Feb. 10, 2023.

Williams announced that it has closed its acquisition of MountainWest Pipelines Holding Company (MountainWest) from Southwest Gas Holdings, in a transaction including $1.07 billion of cash and $0.43 billion of assumed debt, for an enterprise value of $1.5 billion. MountainWest comprises roughly 2,000-miles of interstate natural gas pipeline systems primarily located across Utah, Wyoming and Colorado, totaling approximately 8 Bcf/d of transmission capacity. MountainWest also operates 56 Bcf of total storage capacity, including the Clay Basin underground storage reservoir, providing valuable service to western markets.

MARKET COMMENTARY

Wall Street futures traded lower and Asian markets ended with losses as data showing accelerating U.S. inflation and hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve flared concerns of tighter monetary policy. The dollar rose, pushing gold prices to their lowest in more than a month. European equities edged higher as a boost from LVMH and Ahold more than offset losses in Barclays after its lackluster earnings. Oil prices dropped as industry data pointed to a bigger-than-expected surge in U.S. crude inventories.

